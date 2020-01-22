Gillian Anderson initially threw the script for & # 39; Sex education & # 39; to the trash

Netflix

The actress of & # 39; X-Files & # 39; She was less than impressed when she first read the script for the Netflix series before her husband urged her to take another look.

Gillian anderson threw it "Sex education"script in the trash after she first read it, because it was a detour.

The actress has starred in the acclaimed Netflix series for two seasons, but admits that her initial reaction to the shocking drama was anything but enthusiastic.

"I'm not really sure if I thought about the future," he said.The one show"Monday, January 20, 2020." When I first read it, I hadn't really responded. "

But his partner, "The crown"The creator Peter Morgan urged her to take another look.

"I put it in the container and my partner suggested that I take it out of the container and look at it a little more seriously," he continued.

The 51-year-old woman reveals that after taking another look at the production, she could appreciate how rich the content was.

"I found it incredibly fun, and somehow I got what they were looking for," he added.

First "The x files"Star plays the sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn, whose teenage son launches a sex therapy clinic at school.

Anderson, who has three children, admits that she was finally conquered by the issues of parenthood and communication.

"For me, that is one of the most important elements of the series, which has so much heart and deals with very, very challenging problems that teenagers and families are going through," he added.