General Dynamics shares new video of its revolutionary weapon system – Defense Blog

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, shared a new short video on Twitter that seemed to show the weapon of the next generation squad: automatic rifle or NGSW-AR.

General Dynamics is developing two versions of the NGSW for infantry and hand-to-hand combat units. The NGSW-AR will replace the automatic weapon of the M249 squad, and the NGSW-R (Rifle) will replace the M4 carbine. The NGSW is planned for field 2021 or 2022. The weapon versions are designed to be equipped with sophisticated technologies such as ballistic calculation, the ability to point and track intelligently, wireless communication and advanced camera-based capabilities.

The NGSW will combine the firepower and effective range of a machine gun with the accuracy and ergonomics of a rifle, producing improvements in accuracy, range and lethality. The weapon will be light, will fire light ammunition and will have an acoustic signature and reduced flash.

Soldiers will use the NGSW-AR against short, medium and long range targets in all terrain and conditions.

The objective of NGSW is to improve the lethality, mobility and situational awareness of the dismantled infantryman, explorer and engineer to defeat the adversaries and win on the battlefield.

The U.S. Army UU. He recently chose General Dynamics-OTS Inc., AAI Corporation Textron Systems and Sig Sauer Inc. to deliver prototypes of the NGSW automatic rifle and rifle versions, as well as hundreds of thousands of rounds of 6.8mm special ammunition common to both weapons.