Gabriel Martinelli embodies the spirit of Arsenal in the Chelsea draw | Soccer news

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal against Chelsea

When the red card was lifted to David Luiz and Jorginho converted the resulting penalty, it seemed that the night was about to get ugly for Arsenal. The last time they were reduced to 10 men at the beginning of a game here, in March 2014, they lost by six goals. Another collapse felt inevitable.

But if there was ever a performance that suggested that Arsenal could finally be turning a corner, they could finally be overcoming all the mental weaknesses and psychological scars of the past, then this was it. Instead of falling apart, they regrouped and showed a level of determination in the face of adversity that they had found lost for too long.

Sometimes they were lucky, of course, survived a series of Chelsea opportunities and scored with each of their only shots on goal. But even Frank Lampard had to admit that his resistance was something special. After everything was over, they were in the field, Mikel Arteta too, celebrating a raffle that seemed somewhat more meaningful.

He summed up the madness of the night that was Hector Bellerin who scored the decisive goal, the first in two years, and also with his weakest foot. But no player embodied the spirit of Arsenal like Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli runs past N & # 39; Golo Kante on the way to scoring

This time last year, the 18-year-old played in Brazil's regional leagues with Ituano FC. But it hasn't taken him long to make a name in the Premier League. His impressive goal at Stamford Bridge made him two in two games since he intervened for suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, bringing him to 10 for the season in all competitions.

It was not all he offered either.

From the first whistle to his replacement at the time of detention, Martinelli gave absolutely everything he had. When he was not attacking Chelsea's box, charging from the left flank of Arsenal, he was tracking, chasing lost causes and attacking and intercepting in front of his full back, and fellow teenager, Bukayo Saka.

"To play in this stadium, as he has done, with 10 men, and against (César) Azpilicueta, who in my opinion is one of the best defenders of the Premier League, courage is needed," Arteta said later.

"I wanted to take it off several times because it seemed worn out and I had cramps, but the next minute it's running 60 yards again."

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's draw with Arsenal

That speed and endurance were certainly evident for his goal, when he ran along the field and still had the composure to achieve an excellent finish. It can also be seen in the tracking data that shows that he performed almost twice as high-intensity sprints as anyone else in Stamford Bridge.

His pace of work was remarkable, but it was not the first time he stood out. In fact, he has recorded the most sprints in each of his five Premier League starts so far. Freddie Ljungberg compared him to a "Duracell battery,quot; during his provisional term and Arteta was equally impressed.

Even in the final stages against Chelsea there was no relief. At one point, at approximately 10 minutes of time, he could be seen rushing towards Azpilicueta to press him right into the middle of the Arsenal, only to then appear near his own line of seconds seconds later and close Callum Hudson-Odoi while I was trying to break into the box.

His energy and enthusiasm set the tone for Arsenal's performance, but it is his clinical advantage over the goal that highlights him as a possible superstar. His 10 goals so far have come in just 1,125 minutes of senior action, and mainly from wide positions. He is already the first teenager to reach double figures in a single season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka.

Bellerin scored after César Azpilicueta had put Chelsea in front again

His record places him in an esteemed company throughout Europe as well.

In fact, so far this season, the only teenager in the major leagues of the continent that has scored more goals is Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. Arteta still has a lot to work for in Arsenal, but that statistic alone provides hope for the future and the role Martinelli could play in him.

Arteta could find more encouragement in some of the other performances against Chelsea, of course. Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe were praised for their selflessness, while Granit Xhaka was distinguished for his leadership in an improvised center role. "All the players stood up," Arteta added in his post-game press conference.

But none more than Martinelli.

Aubameyang's return from the suspension will give Arteta a decision on how to fit the young Brazilian into his team in the coming weeks. But for now you can simply savor a performance that helped Arsenal take a step further from its recent past and towards a brighter future.

