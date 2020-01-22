From & # 39; Runnya Wilson, a former Mississippi state leader, was found dead in her home

%MINIFYHTML9bd1478417ceeac806017f307d5bdf7d11% %MINIFYHTML9bd1478417ceeac806017f307d5bdf7d12%

The former Mississippi state receiver, De & # 39; Runnya Wilson, was found dead Tuesday at his home in Birmingham, Alabama. I was 25 years old.

The Birmingham native was found insensitive by a relative at 2:25 p.m. CT, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Detectives are treating his death as a homicide.

%MINIFYHTML9bd1478417ceeac806017f307d5bdf7d13% %MINIFYHTML9bd1478417ceeac806017f307d5bdf7d14%

Wilson, primarily a basketball star at Wenonah High School (Birmingham), won the honors of Parade All-American and Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama in 2013 for his skill on the court. He did not start playing football until his senior season.

The 6.55-pound and 218-pound athlete rushed to resume the game, obtaining a scholarship in the state of Mississippi with then coach Dan Mullen. He collected 132 receptions for 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns from 2013 to 2015. He was one of the favorite goals of quarterback Dak Prescott in 2015, finishing second in the team in receptions (59) and yards (905) while finishing first with 10 touchdowns .

Tonight, we regret the loss of former Bulldog De’Runnya Wilson. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Thank you for the many memories you gave us, "Bear." #BearForceOne pic.twitter.com/M2DhnfcWRH – Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 22, 2020

He left Starkville after his junior season, without being drafted into the 2016 NFL Draft. He later became a member of the Chicago Bears practice team.