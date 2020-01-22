French editor apologizes for declaring C.I.A. I was behind the attacks of September 11

A French publisher said Tuesday that it "bitterly regrets,quot; allowing one of its history books to declare that the C.I.A. He orchestrated the attacks of September 11, 2001 and that the erroneous information echoed the conspiracy theories "devoid of any factual basis."
The book, "History of the twentieth century on cards,quot;, which covers French, European and world history in the twentieth century, was published by Éditions Ellipses in November. It was intended for high school students and those preparing for college entrance exams.
In a chapter on the conflicts in the Middle East in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, a prayer about the attacks says: "This world event, probably orchestrated by the C.I.A. (secret services) to impose American influence on the Middle East?
The misinformation was initially discovered by the son of a history teacher, and was discussed extensively this week in a closed Facebook group for members of Les Clionautes, an association of history and geography teachers, said Bruno Modica, spokesman for Tuesday. the Asociation.
The author of the book, Jean-Pierre Rocher, is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and professor of history and geography. Rocher is the author of at least six books with Ellipses, according to the editor.
Ellipses He said in a statement on his website that Mr. Rocher wanted to "eliminate,quot; the sentence. "It echoes conspiracy theories devoid of any factual basis,quot; and should never have been used in the book, the statement said.
"It does not reflect the editorial line of Ellipses or the position of its author," the statement continued.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, Ellipses said he regretted allowing the sentence to be printed. "Of course, opinions can be freely expressed in our work, but in no case an inaccurate or unfounded fact can be presented as an objective truth," he said.
The company also said it had made a formal correction to the book both in print and online.
An Ellipses spokeswoman did not answer questions on Tuesday about the company's editing practices. Attempts to contact Mr. Rocher for comments on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
It was unimaginable that such an error appeared in a textbook, Modica said, adding that Ellipses' actions to correct the error were sufficient. "I think the author is completely exhausted," he said. "But maybe when you want to write too fast, you find yourself in difficult situations."
Conspiracy theories that affirm the participation of the US government in the events of September 11 They are not uncommon. Some radio broadcasters, academics and amateur filmmakers have suggested that the George W. Bush administration wanted to use the attacks to justify military action in the Middle East. To refute these theories, the State Department and a federal scientific agency issued reports reiterating that the attacks were caused by hijackers who used airplanes as weapons.
The teachings of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, vary throughout the world.
In Pakistan, the attacks are briefly mentioned in the textbooks; and in Hong Kong, students are encouraged to represent the events. Some children's textbooks in Western Europe use September 11 to highlight the perceived threat of Islamic extremism, often using references to "Islamic fundamentalism,quot; or "Islamic terrorism."
Textbooks in the United States in the early 2000s portrayed the attacks as a reason for patriotism and heroism, but recent books use graphic images of planes that crash into the twin towers and panic in the streets Some recent materials provided little information about the events and others did not mention how many people were killed or who was responsible for the attacks.