A French publisher said Tuesday that it "bitterly regrets,quot; allowing one of its history books to declare that the C.I.A. He orchestrated the attacks of September 11, 2001 and that the erroneous information echoed the conspiracy theories "devoid of any factual basis."

The book, "History of the twentieth century on cards,quot;, which covers French, European and world history in the twentieth century, was published by Éditions Ellipses in November. It was intended for high school students and those preparing for college entrance exams.

In a chapter on the conflicts in the Middle East in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, a prayer about the attacks says: "This world event, probably orchestrated by the C.I.A. (secret services) to impose American influence on the Middle East?

The misinformation was initially discovered by the son of a history teacher, and was discussed extensively this week in a closed Facebook group for members of Les Clionautes, an association of history and geography teachers, said Bruno Modica, spokesman for Tuesday. the Asociation.