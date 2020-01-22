France says the US UU. I would consider multinational plan for digital taxes

DAVOS, Switzerland – French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the United States and France had reached a broad framework to use a plan that was being developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to establish digital taxes, but that more conversations were needed and would take place tomorrow.
The announcement came a day after the two countries seemed to achieve a temporary truce in a transatlantic dispute, after President Emmanuel Macron agreed to suspend a French tax on US technology giants in exchange for a postponement of tariffs on retaliation threatened on French products by the United States. Trump administration.
Any fiscal framework developed by the O.E.C.D must meet certain standards, Le Maire said. "We want the base to be solid, credible and fair," he said, and then added that "there is still some work to be done."
More conversations between European nations were also needed, he said. If an agreement were reached in the O.E.C.D., he said, it would be preferable for European countries to act individually or in groups to impose taxes.
"Europe remains united against the United States,quot; in the preference for a widely agreed fiscal framework rather than each country imposing its own taxes, Le Maire said.
No comments were immediately available by United States officials. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to hold an information session in Davos tomorrow.
There have been detailed technical discussions with Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Le Maire's staff for two weeks, as well as a phone call Sunday night between President Trump and Mr. Macron, the finance minister said.
Mr. Le Maire described the call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Macron as "decisive," as he reached an agreement that gave more room to breathe for more details.
Mr. Le Maire made it clear that the issue of digital taxes was far from resolved.
"We need to address tax evasion," he said. "We have to address the fact that the world's largest companies are making huge profits in Europe and throughout the world without paying the tax level due because they have no physical presence, we have to address that issue."
Liz Alderman contributed reporting from Paris.