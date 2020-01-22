France says the US UU. I would consider multinational plan for digital taxes

DAVOS, Switzerland – French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the United States and France had reached a broad framework to use a plan that was being developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to establish digital taxes, but that more conversations were needed and would take place tomorrow.

The announcement came a day after the two countries seemed to achieve a temporary truce in a transatlantic dispute, after President Emmanuel Macron agreed to suspend a French tax on US technology giants in exchange for a postponement of tariffs on retaliation threatened on French products by the United States. Trump administration.

Any fiscal framework developed by the O.E.C.D must meet certain standards, Le Maire said. "We want the base to be solid, credible and fair," he said, and then added that "there is still some work to be done."

More conversations between European nations were also needed, he said. If an agreement were reached in the O.E.C.D., he said, it would be preferable for European countries to act individually or in groups to impose taxes.