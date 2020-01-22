Former Sugababes Amelle Berrabah divorcing her husband

%MINIFYHTML49e35ce4fddda2fdf7f3557e850f7f0011% %MINIFYHTML49e35ce4fddda2fdf7f3557e850f7f0012%

The former member of the girl group & # 39; Push the Button & # 39; she requests the divorce of her husband Marcio Sousa Rosa less than two years after giving birth to her first child.

Singer Amelle Berrabah supposedly she is divorcing her husband for five years, Marcio Sousa Rosa.

First Sugababes Star, who received his daughter Amirah Hope with his ex only 18 months ago, apparently will continue to be the mother of his daughter along with Marcio, since the two remain "on good terms."

A source told the British newspaper Daily Mirror: "Amelle and her husband Marcio have decided to separate. Amelle has filed for divorce."

"The divorce has begun and Amelle and Marcio are on good terms and will continue to be friends to raise their beautiful daughter together," they added. "It's a very difficult time for both of them, but their main concern now is to raise their daughter together."

They added, "The relationship naturally came to an end and the couple became more friends at the end."

Amelle replaced Mutya Good in the "Push the Button" group in 2006, and remained a member until the band went into recess in 2011.

Last year, the founding members of Mutya, Keisha BuchananY Siobhan Donaghy He recovered the rights to the name Sugababes and released his first single in the group, a version of the 2000 song "Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude", since 2001.