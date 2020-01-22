Former Hassan Jameel of Rihanna asks with & # 39; a threat & # 39; to have their photos taken

%MINIFYHTML97f6ac822692a92798db3283729f2f1a11% %MINIFYHTML97f6ac822692a92798db3283729f2f1a12%

The founder of BlackSportsOnline, Robert Littal, states that the Saudi billionaire hit him with a request, which is more like & # 39; a threat & # 39 ;, to take pictures with the singer of & # 39; Umbrella & # 39 ;.

RihannaHassan Jameel's ex-boyfriend apparently didn't want to leave a trace of him with the singer online. Weeks after the news of his breakup, the Saudi billionaire has allegedly asked a news site to delete old photos of him with the Barbadian singer.

The claim is filed by Robert Littal, the founder of BlackSportsOnline, who tweeted: "Rihanna's former billionaire just hit me with a request to take a picture of him and Riri that has been in operation since 2017. A total of three years , no "I don't think the break is being taken well."

When a Twitter user asked him if he had just accepted Hassan's request, Robert suggested that he refuse to challenge her because he would not want to get into a legal problem with the rich businessman. "It was more a threat than a request hahaha. I'm not legalizing with a billionaire, I have to know when to choose your battles," he explained.

He continued to share: "It was strange, I suppose it was a wave of requests, but still, I feel honored, the story in question did not even make hahaha numbers."

Rihanna reportedly broke up with Hassan after almost three years of dating. It is not clear what caused the former couple to resign, after they seemed serious, with the Grammy-winning artist who moved to London to spend more time with Hassan. The couple was also on vacation with their family in Capri, Italy, last summer. Later, in August, Hassan joined Rih, his mother Monica and one of his brothers for a dinner in Santa Monica.

After her separation with Hassan, it is rumored that the Barbadian singer returned with her ex A $ AP Rocky. On Friday, January 17, he was seen attending Yams Day 2020 at the Barclays Center in New York City with Rocky, who took the stage to perform, during which he was also seen hanging out with his other previous flame. Duck.