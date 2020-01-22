Former Grammys chief Neil Portnow denies the accusation of rape

%MINIFYHTML71a344d6c3ae0295bb4835b1a0d264e311% %MINIFYHTML71a344d6c3ae0295bb4835b1a0d264e312%

Wenn

The former president of the Recording Academy speaks after being accused by Grammys chief Deborah Dugan of raping a foreign artist.

Up News Info –

The former CEO of the Recording Academy has broken his silence about a new accusation of rape against him, calling it "ridiculous and false."

Neil Portnow She was accused of raping an unnamed "foreign record artist" after her show at Carnegie Hall in New York in a document submitted to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for Deborah Dugan, who briefly replaced him as CEO of the Recording Academy before he was expelled at the end of 2019.

Dugan states that the members of the Recording Academy board informed him of the accusation against Portnow in May 2019, but in a new statement, he insists that his successor's legal documents are "full of inaccurate, false and outrageous claims. and terribly hurtful against me. "

%MINIFYHTML71a344d6c3ae0295bb4835b1a0d264e313% %MINIFYHTML71a344d6c3ae0295bb4835b1a0d264e314%

"The suggestion that there was (a violation) is spreading a lie," he writes. "The unfounded complaint about my conduct referred to in the presentation of the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) was immediately brought to the attention of the executive committee of the board of directors. An independent investigation was conducted in depth on the part of experienced and highly respected lawyers, completely exonerated. There was no basis for the accusations, and once again I unequivocally deny them. "

Dugan was hired to restructure the Recording Academy amid a series of racial and gender diversity issues. She was accused of misconduct and placed on administrative leave earlier this January 2020, and counterattacked accusing her former colleagues of discrimination and sexual harassment.

His accusation of violation against Portnow is one of the many he uses to highlight "heinous conflicts of interest, improper self-treatment … and irregularities in the vote" at the Recording Academy, calling it "a children's club."