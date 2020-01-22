Former CIA contractor defends brutal interrogations after September 11 | News

An architect of the brutal CIA interrogation and detention program developed after the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States, defended the agency and its practices on Tuesday when those techniques become the focus of an effort to discard evidence key against five men accused in the terrorist plot.

James Mitchell spent the first day of what is expected to be at least a week of interrogation by defense teams at the US base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, providing details about the CIA interrogation program, as well like what he said was the "context,quot; needed to understand it

The CIA was the "spearhead,quot; in the months after the September 11 attacks and was urgently trying to gather vital information using techniques that had been authorized by the United States government, the court told the retired psychologist of the Air Force.

"We were trying to save American lives," Mitchell said.

Mitchell faces questions now because the lawyers of the five men accused of planning and providing logistical support for the September 11 attacks seek to prevent the government from using statements the defendants gave to the FBI as evidence against them in a trial for war crimes scheduled to begin next January at the US base in Cuba.

The testimony in Guantanamo is an important milestone in the war crimes procedures of September 11, which have stalled in the pre-trial phase since the reading of charges in May 2012.

The five defendants, which include the self-proclaimed intellectual author of the September 11 kidnapping plan, were subjected to submarines and other methods that are now considered torture. Mitchell, who helped develop the program with another private contractor and others, insisted that the CIA feared "another catastrophic attack," possibly related to nuclear weapons, and was trying to stop it.

"My only goal was to stop the next attack," he said.

Mitchell agreed to come to Guantanamo to testify without a subpoena to give his version of the facts, which he also detailed in a book, called "Improved Interrogation," which he wrote along with a CIA spokesman.

"I am happy to talk about my role in the program and what the program did," he told the court.

Sometimes, however, it seemed to bristle at the interrogation. When defense attorney James Connell thanked him for going to court, he replied: "I did it for the victims and the families, not for you."

Mitchell and another psychologist, Bruce Jessen, were hired by the CIA to develop the interrogation program, which also included intense sleep deprivation, confinement in a small box, prolonged chain in "stress positions,quot; and water bathing. cold

The defense lawyers of the five men accused in the attacks called the contractors, who observed and participated in the interrogations in the clandestine facilities of the CIA, as witnesses in an effort to disqualify the statements made by the accused to the FBI after they were transferred to Guantanamo in September 2006..

Member of the task force passing through the Field VI detention center at the United States Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (Ramón Espinosa / AP Photo)

It was the first time that the defendants and one of the main architects of their brutal treatment met in court.

Mitchell and Jessen made statements in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of three former prisoners, including one who died in custody. The case was settled on terms not disclosed in August 2017 and the two former contractors did not testify in court.

"This testimony marks a critical moment to consider the torture committed on behalf of the American people," said ACLU staff attorney Dror Ladin, "Mitchell and Jessen, along with their collaborators in the United States government, are responsible of the shameful cruelty that the CIA is still trying to cover up. "

Mitchell was expected to be followed on the stage by Jessen. Your testimony will probably take a large part of a pretrial hearing scheduled to last two weeks.

& # 39; Spotted by torture & # 39;

The defendants include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, an al Qaeda operative who has introduced himself as the intellectual author of the September 11 attacks. The five face the death penalty if they are convicted of charges that include terrorism and nearly 3,000 charges of murder for their alleged roles that plan and provide logistical support for the kidnapping plot.

According to a 2006 law that established the military commission, any statement must be voluntary to be admitted as evidence and the government is not trying to use anything that the men said while in CIA custody.

But the prisoners also gave what prosecutors have called "clean,quot; statements to the FBI after they arrived at Guantanamo.

The lawyers of the five defendants argue that everything the men said in custody was contaminated by the torture they were subjected to while in CIA confinement.

James Connell, lawyer for the defendant Ammar al-Baluchi, said he believes the FBI helped guide some of the men's interrogations and that others in the government were also involved in the development of the program starting with the capture of a prisoner known as Abu Zubaydah in 2002.

"Dr. Mitchell plays an important role, but ultimately a small one,quot; in the development and conduct of interrogations, said Connell, whose client is Mohammad's nephew.

A Senate investigation in 2014 found that the interrogation program designed by Mitchell and Jessen was used in 39 detainees and did not produce useful intelligence. They were paid $ 81 million for their work, according to the Senate report.

Mitchell and Jessen previously worked at the Air Force survival school at the Fairchild Air Force Base outside of Spokane, Washington, where they trained pilots to avoid capture and resist interrogation and torture. The CIA hired them to reverse engineer that training to kill terrorist suspects.

They defended their work when the lawsuit was resolved, arguing that none of the contractors condoned or conducted any mistreatment of prisoners and that the program in general was authorized by the government.

Jessen said in a statement that he and Mitchell "served our country at a time when freedom and security were at stake."

The procedures at Guantanamo were transmitted to several government facilities in the United States, including Fort Meade, Maryland, where they were seen by The Associated Press.