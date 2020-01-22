Flights suspended after Tripoli Mitiga airport is attacked | News

%MINIFYHTML921291d6b48ba9507b2f1a6becc4669011% %MINIFYHTML921291d6b48ba9507b2f1a6becc4669012%

The only airport that operates in the capital of Libya has suspended its operations after being attacked despite a tenuous truce that world powers have forced the belligerent parties to respect.

The rocket launch forced the suspension of all flights in and out of the airport in Tripoli on Wednesday, just nine days after its reopening, in which the spokesman for the National Agreement (GNA) government forces, Mohammed Gnunu, described of "flagrant threat,quot; to air safety. traffic and a "new violation,quot; of the ceasefire.

There were no immediate reports of damages or victims. The airport said it would stop all flights until further notice. A Libyan Airlines flight from Tunisia was forced to divert to Misrata, 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of the capital.

The resumption of bombings at Mitiga International Airport put a ceasefire recently negotiated earlier this month by Russia and Turkey on unstable ground, as diplomatic efforts intensify to halt the long civil war.

It was not immediately clear who launched the attack, but suspicions fell to the renegade eastern forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar, who have been besieging the capital for months in an attempt to wrest authority from the government recognized by the United Nations.

Haftar's offensive in Tripoli has threatened to plunge Libya into the chaos that rivals the 2011 conflict that eliminated and killed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Despite repeated calls from the UN envoy, Ghassan Salame, Mitiga has been the target of several air and rocket attacks since Haftar forces launched their offensive last April.

Haftar forces, which accuse the GNA of using Mitiga for military purposes, say they point to "Turkish drones,quot; that are launched from the airport to attack their troops in southern Tripoli. The GNA has denied the accusations.

On Sunday, world powers with interests in the conflict met at a peace summit in Berlin, where they pledged to stop foreign interference, honor a widely violated arms embargo and support a political process facilitated by the UN.