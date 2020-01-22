Fayez al-Sarraj on weapons, war and peace in Libya | Libya

%MINIFYHTMLe8c890cd21279f7b7a130d21a78568df11% %MINIFYHTMLe8c890cd21279f7b7a130d21a78568df12%

With the civil war in Libya now in its sixth year, world leaders met at a summit in Berlin in an attempt to restore stability and peace in Libya.

The summit aimed at a stronger commitment of world powers and regional actors not to interfere in the oil-rich state of North Africa and genuinely support a fragile ceasefire.

All participating parties pledged to respect a UN-imposed arms embargo that has so far failed to stop the influx of troops, money and weapons into the country.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the Government of National Agreement (GNA) with international recognition based in Tripoli, and renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, who heads the Libyan National Army (LNA) based in the east, attended to conversations, but not in the same room.

"The main cause of the Libyan crisis is hostile foreign interventions, "Fayez al-Sarraj told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.

"Violations of the arms embargo have taken place for years. This is what led the opposition to believe they have military power and kept them from finding a political solution. This is due to their excessive military and security support."

Al-Sarraj says that while Haftar "is not a serious partner for peace in Libya," a political solution is the only way to end the conflict and prevent Libya from becoming "another Syria or a source of conflict. or a power war on Libyan soil. "

"We know that some countries, including Russia, have interests and ambitions in Libya … We wonder why the UAE is building a military base in eastern Libya, sending its planes and supporting one side at the expense of the other … it is not right to recognize one party and then support the other party the way they do it. "

He adds that countries "should review their position on Libya,quot; because the region would benefit more from a stable and unified Libya.

"Libya, in its current situation, leads to security and terrorism problems, uncontrolled borders and violence. This can also affect neighboring countries," he warned. "Everyone is talking about stopping the flow of weapons to Libya. We hope this is the last conference. And hopefully, the Libyan crisis will finally be resolved."

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj talks with Al Jazeera about the Berlin summit, foreign interference in Libya and their hopes for the future.

Source: Al Jazeera News