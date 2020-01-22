Fans go crazy over Lady GaGa's leaked fragment of the new song & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39;

WENN / Attachment

The song, which is supposedly the main single from her sixth album, finds the actress of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; Going back to its roots, a catchy pop that is full of hooks and full of high-octane 80's synthesizer lines.

Lady GagaThe new era is coming sooner than ever. Fans have gone crazy on social media after a snippet of the main single from Mother Monster's sixth studio album online filtering on Tuesday, January 21.

The song is supposedly titled "Stupid Love" and finds GaGa returning to his roots, an innovative catchy pop that is full of hooks. It is also full of high-octane 80's synthesizer lines and includes lyrics that say: "You are the one who was waiting / I have to stop crying / No one will heal me if I don't open the door / A little hard to believe (I have to have faith in me). "

Fans loved the fragment to the point that they couldn't stop talking about it on social media. "Lady Gaga serves gay bop, heavenly voices, born in this way nostalgia, pop record, 80s synthesizers in a song … yes, everyone was scared, everyone got depressed, everyone wants STUPID LOVE," said one. Another compliment for the song, "The song IS SO GOOD. It has loud voices, medium voices, falsetto, low voices. It has an incredible disco / pop production. Incredible but playful and fun meaning."

The fan also predicted that the song "would become a HIT", while another simply said: "Gaga is really coming back with the pop / disco banger, a dream …" There was also an individual who said: "I'm not ashamed to say that I was excited when I heard that Lady GaGa was releasing a new song. But after my son played Stupid Love, I dropped my lasagna in amazement! "Someone else thought that the song is already worthy of Song of the Year and Recording of the year in the Grammys.

It is unknown when "Stupid Love" will be officially released, although it is rumored that the song will be released on February 7. There are also two new songs that have been registered in the GEMA musical repertoire under the name of GaGa. Titled "Possibilities" and "It feels so good!", They are written by Ty Dolla $ ign and Tobius Gad.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when the "A star has been born"Star will release his next album, which still has no title.