F1 2020: Why does the new season promise so much?

New careers, new rivalries for the title and the perspective of an important story: Reasons to be very excited about Formula 1 ahead







"Unless someone pulls a rabbit out of a hat, I think we are ready for a really exciting year between us, Mercedes, Ferrari, and ourselves. And it could be a true classic season."

The appetizing prediction made by Red Bull Christian Horner in the final stages of last year after the 2019 campaign ended with a competitive and unpredictable race.

Only two seats may have changed hands on the grid during the winter, but stability, both in terms of team personnel and the rules of F1, offers the possibility of an even closer battle for honors this year. In addition, 2020 offers the quite significant spectrum of Lewis Hamilton chasing the two biggest records in F1 …

So, with only a few weeks until we see the new 2020 cars for the first time, and just under a month until the sport is put to the test, here are nine early reasons to be very excited about the next year of F1 .. .

The first confirmed launch of cars for 2020 is that of Ferrari on February 11, before the pre-season tests begin on February 19. The season opening race in Australia is March 15, with the 22 races running in Sky Sports F1