F-35 fighters were used as sensors for integrated air defense and missile interceptors – Defense Blog

Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has announced that its new F-35 fighter jets were used as aerial sensors to successfully detect, track and intercept simultaneous air breathing threats in a test at the White Sands Missile Range , New Mexico.

The December 2019 test marked the first time the F-35s were used as sensors during an IBCS live fire test against multiple targets in the air.

The linking of F-35 to IBCS through the Advanced Multifunction Data Link (MADL) provided better situational awareness and weapons quality tracking data to attack targets in the air. The proof of concept demonstration used experimental equipment developed by Lockheed Martin, including the Harvest Lightning ground station and the IBCS adaptation kit (A-Kit).

"The advanced sensors and connectivity of the F-35 allow you to seamlessly collect, analyze and share critical information with the joint combat force to lead the multi-domain battle space," said Greg Ulmer, vice president of Lockheed Martin and general manager of the F -35 program "This test validated the ability of the F-35 to serve as an airborne sensor and extend the range of integrated critical air defense and missile interceptors."

“This test represents an important milestone for multi-domain operations by leveraging airborne assets to detect and track threats that can then be counteracted with ground effectors. This demonstrates a tremendous ability to defeat threats that are masked on the ground or beyond the sensing capabilities of sensors on the ground due to the terrain and the curvature of the ground, "said Jay Pitman, vice president, Integrated Missile and Air Defense. lower level in Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

This test is the latest in a series of successful activities to demonstrate the role of the F-35 as the cornerstone of the joint force. Lockheed Martin is developing technologies that connect, share and learn to create a holistic network that provides unprecedented situational awareness throughout the battle space and allows multi-domain operations.