%MINIFYHTMLb1c4f76c2c0661d5ec9dfd71a45037e411% %MINIFYHTMLb1c4f76c2c0661d5ec9dfd71a45037e412%

For a large number of people, the consequences of global warming are not a possibility, but they are already a reality.

In Somalia, drought has forced more than 2.5 million people to leave their homes as their farmland becomes sterile.

Mohammed Adow from Al Jazeera reports from Baidoa, Somalia.