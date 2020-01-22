Erica Mena cried a lot when she saw her wedding dress. Here is why

Erica Mena has been driving her fans and fans crazy with enthusiasm for a few days. You probably already know that she started sharing several photos and videos of her amazing wedding with Safaree.

These two got married in 2019, and then fans were sad that she didn't share any images of the important event.

But for a few days, he has been flooding his social media account with photos and videos and his fans are amazed. Just the other day, he shared one of the most emotional videos that made fans cry.

Now, she also posted a clip in which she is watching her wedding dress and explodes in tears. You will find the reason below.

‘Daddy’s Girl: the night I got my dress and saw it for the first time. The hardest thing for me was knowing that I would be walking down the hall and that my dad would not be physically by my side. @Ryanandwalter had spoken with my close friends and decided to make sure my dad was apart from the dress of my dreams Literally! "Erica began its publication.

She continued and said: "If you know me, you know that losing my father has been hard for my aunt, my mother and I. It hasn't been easy, but things like this help keep him alive." My first love ♥ ️🙏🏽 May you rest in peace. Thank you for sending me my husband ♥ ️🌹 Embroidered dress with (Always Loved Brian) ’

One of Erica's best friends posted this: "Omg this made me cry my friend,quot; I love you so much that you always showed me love and support "I wish you nothing but the best,quot;

Someone said: ‘What a wonderful moment! I had the same reaction !! The renewal of the vows was even more special Erica! Many blessings from a mother of 3 girls! Looking at you brings me those butterflies in my belly when I had my wedding !! ❤️ ’

A fan wrote: ‘We couldn't see inside. I know how you feel! Just seeing you cry made me cry, I hope your day was magical, "but someone explained:" Dad's name embroidered on the heart. That is silly. "

Erica and Safaree are living their best lives while waiting to meet their baby.



