Eric Bloodaxe leads the team of Joseph O & # 39; Brien Dublin | Racing news

Coach Joseph O & # 39; Brien

Eric Bloodaxe is ready to lead the team of Joseph O & # 39; Brien in battle at the Dublin Racing Festival next weekend.

Undefeated in two bumpers to date, the five-year-old boy owned by Gigginstown House Stud will aim to follow in the footsteps of Envoi Allen, who last season won the second-grade bumper in Leopardstown before doubling at the Cheltenham Festival.

"I have been very fortunate this year to get some good bumper horses, so we will be represented with real possibilities," said O & # 39; Brien.

"Eric Bloodaxe has done nothing wrong: he looks like a decent horse and could run on Saturday, and we have a filly that he won at Fairyhouse, Castra Vetera, who could run on Sunday."

"The young horses that come, the rookies and the bumper horses, are the future, so it is important that they are well represented in them, and fortunately this year we are."

"Uhtred is another good young horse. But after overcoming obstacles, he doesn't qualify for the bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival; (then) he could go to Naas for two winners at the end of February."

O & # 39; Brien, a rider champion in the Flat, has had a dazzling start in his training career, winning major races under both codes, including a Melbourne Cup with Rekindling and an Irish Gold Cup with Edwulf.

He added: "I have had the support of some fantastic owners and I have met some very good horses."

"I have a great (stable) staff team on the hill (in Kilkenny County), and they make it possible.

"It's a very different lifestyle, training, but it gives you more pleasure to train a winner, because more is needed."

Edwulf's victory at the Dublin Festival in February 2018 made headlines, after connections feared the worst when the tracker ended in grave distress after his career at Cheltenham the previous March.

"Winning at Edwulf was huge, it's a very big race, and getting him to win again like this after Cheltenham was fantastic," said O & # 39; Brien.

"We were lucky to have it yet; what happened was well documented, and the vets were great. He ran better in his career that day."

In the same silks of JP McManus, the star of O & # 39; Brien so far this season has been Fakir D & # 39; oudairies, who was last seen at Christmas as a Notebook finalist in Leopardstown and has two options next weekend, the Irish Arkle and the Flogas Novice Pursues more than two miles and five furlongs.

He added: "Fakir D & # 39; oudairies has two entries: we have not made a final decision and we hope that the ground is fine.

"Touch wood, it has always been good jumping fences and it has been natural.

"Maybe he didn't enter the same rhythm last time, and I hope we can put him back in that rhythm, and this time we can get close to Notebook."

"He is in good shape. I think the field will make the final decision whether he runs in the Irish Arkle or the Flogas."

O & # 39; Brien has several other contestants throughout the meeting, but none with obviously pending claims.

"Unless the ground is very soft, Darasso will not run (in the Irish obstacle champion)," he said.

"In Haydock (last weekend), it wasn't as heavy as we expected, and with Haydock being tight, it was simply overcome, so I still wouldn't lose faith in him."

"He is a very good horse, (and) he has a great future, but if that is about fences or obstacles, I'm not sure. I would say he could go beyond two miles."

When asked which horse he would choose to ride in the race, O & # 39; Brien said: "Sharjah has not done anything wrong, but it would be difficult to get away from Honeysuckle, he has never done anything wrong."