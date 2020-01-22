Equilateral begins Thursday at Dubai World Carnival on Thursday | Racing news





Equilateral (left) – first start at Carnival

Charlie Hills believes that Equilateral could face a difficult task in his first race at the Dubai World Cup Carnival on Thursday.

The five-year-old was promoted as a potential high-level player in the past, but in general did not meet expectations, despite winning a race on the list last season.

After being gelled during the winter, Hills reported that his position has settled well in the vicinity before his debut at Meydan in Dubai Dash.

"We are happy with him. He has acclimatized very well without problems," Hills said.

"We have intended to castrate him when he reached the stage of his career where we have to try to do something to improve it."

Equiano's son will be ridden by James Doyle in the five-man competition and will have a joint weight against seven rivals.

"James sat down with him over the weekend and said he was fine, so he should be in good shape," added the Lambourn-based driver.

"With weight and other horses it won't be easy, but it will take advantage of your opportunity."

"If he runs well, he joined a Group Two that will come next month (Meydan Sprint) and then we can think of Al Quoz Sprint."

Hills will also be represented in the race by A Momentofmadness, who finished seventh in a course and distance handicap earlier this month.

He said: "It was not a bad run of his draw because the rhythm was on the other side."

"I should come a little for that and go there with the physical fitness of the race."

Earlier in the card, Final Song will try to add to the excellent record of Saeed bin Suroor in the UAE 1000 Guineas.

The three-year-old finished third at the Queen Mary Stakes as a youth and was an easy trial winner for this race three weeks ago.

It is probably one of the favorites to give your coach an eleventh success in the first Classic of the UAE season.

Bin Suroor directs the Royal Meeting in Group Two of the letter, Fort Al Fahidi.

The Invincible Spirit colt was a winner of Group One when he was young, but he missed most of his Classic campaign before a failed spell in Australia during the fall.

The mount of Christophe Soumillon will face six rivals in the seven-stage contest, led by Glorious Journey, winner of last year's Hungerford Stakes.