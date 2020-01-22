Eniola Aluko named first Aston Villa sports director for women | Soccer news

Former English international Aluko announced his retirement from playing on Wednesday





Aluko made 102 appearances for England

Former English striker Eniola Aluko has been named the first sports director of Aston Villa Women & # 39; s.

Aluko, who won 102 games with his country, announced his retirement from football last week after leaving Juventus in December.

I am delighted to announce my new role as sports director of @AVWFCOfficial The commitment, investment and ambition of clubs to create a program of excellence for women is exciting and I am proud of this opportunity to lead within the historic family of Villa. pic.twitter.com/D3pFTQVU60 – Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) January 22, 2020

The 32-year-old recently completed the UEFA Executive Master for international players and has been preparing for a second career as a football director.

"I am very excited to move on to the position of sports director," Aluko said.

"I feel that it is something that I am ready for at this moment in my career. I have always been passionate about the female game, its development and the establishment of cultures that drive excellence."

3:06 Aluko explains his decision to retire from football and reveals that he took an exam the same day he played for England! Aluko explains his decision to retire from football and reveals that he took an exam the same day he played for England!

"I will help create a successful club at Aston Villa Women, and obviously I'm back home in Birmingham, where it all started for me. I'm excited for this next step."

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow added: "Eniola enjoyed a fabulous career as a player and took his first steps in the game in this city, the city where he grew up.

"She is an inspiration and inspiring model for girls and young women in Birmingham and will help Aston Villa be an example of women's and women's football in the region."

Eni Aluko left Juventus in December after 18 months in the Serie A champions

Aluko competed in three World Cups, two euros and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, scoring 33 goals in total before his last international appearance in April 2016.

The lead reached the ranks of Birmingham and Charlton before making a name for himself in Chelsea.

Aluko played in the United States for three years before returning to Birmingham, and then to Chelsea for seven years, finishing his career playing for Juventus.

In 2016, he made allegations of misconduct against the former head of the Women of England Mark Sampson that resulted in a scrutiny of his behavior and the handling of complaints by the FA

That episode concluded in October 2017 when a third investigation found that Sampson made racially discriminatory comments to Aluko and fellow player Drew Spence in what was described as "misjudged humor attempts."