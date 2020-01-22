Emmanuel Macron loses his temper with Israeli security | France news

"Get out," French President Emmanuel Macron demanded in English in a fight with Israeli security men on Wednesday, demanding that they leave a Jerusalem basilica he visited before a Holocaust memorial conference.

The French tricolor has flown over the Church of St. Anne in the walled Old City of Jerusalem since the Ottomans gave it to the French emperor Napoleon III in 1856.

France sees it as a provocation when Israeli police enter the church's sandstone complex, in a part of Jerusalem captured and annexed by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Wednesday's incident was a case of deja vu again.

In 1996, the then president of France, Jacques Chirac, lost his patience with the Israeli security agents in the same church, telling one of them that his treatment was a "provocation,quot; and threatened to return to his plane.

Chirac refused to enter St Anne until Israeli security left the site.

The video showed Macron, pushed in the center of a crowded circle between his own protection detail and Israeli security personnel, including several uniformed paramilitary police, under an arch leading to the church.

Then, Macron stopped pushing and shouted to the Israeli security guards in English: "I don't like what you did in front of me."

Lowering his voice, he said: "Go outside. I'm sorry, you know the rules. No one has to provoke anyone."

After talking to reporters, Macron said the incident ended pleasantly and that he shook hands with Israeli security officials.

An Israeli police spokesman declined to comment on the incident.

An Israeli government spokesman did not comment immediately on behalf of the internal security agency Shin Bet, which also helps protect foreign dignitaries.

French diplomats warned that they want to leave little room for mishaps on Macron's trip.

Earlier on Wednesday, there was a separate dispute when Israeli police tried to enter St Anne before Macron's visit.

Macron is one of the dozens of world leaders who will attend Thursday's World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

The 42-year-old head of state had seen his visit to Santa Ana as a symbolic stop that underlined the historical influence of Paris in the region.

Before heading to the church, Macron walked through the Old City, talking with merchants and stopping at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

He later visited the Muslim Noble Sanctuary in Jerusalem that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site revered by the Jews as the Temple Mount, and prayed on the Western Wall of Judaism, touching the ancient stones.