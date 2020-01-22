Emily Ratajkowski wishes husband Sebastian Bear-McClard a happy birthday while the Internet is wrong

Emily Ratajkowski wishes her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard a happy 39th birthday, as the Internet apparently has an incorrect birth date for the award-winning producer, director and writer. Taking her official Instagram account, where she has 25.2 million Instagram followers, Emily uploaded a sweet photo of her with her almost two-year-old husband, while snuggling against him while sitting on a luxurious pink sofa. The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary on February 23, 2020. Sebastian Bear-McCarld's birthday is January 21, 2020, while most Internet resources erroneously claim that his birthday is March 27, 1987 .

Sebastian has had a great year while the 33-year-old continues to enjoy success in the 2020 awards for his film. Uncut Gems Sebastian and Emily have been photographed in public a lot lately, since they are both doing prize rounds and continue to enjoy spending family time with their rescue dog Colombo. Recently they were seen in a Los Angeles Lakers game where they showed a lot of public affection.

The family recently shared photos of the first day in the snow of Colombo!

You can see the sweet birthday photo that Emily Ratajkowski shared along with the following title below.

Emily wrote: "HBD ILYSM," which translates as a happy birthday, I love you so much. "

Emily also shared another photo of herself with her husband Sebastian. In the second photo, Emily and Sebastian wore hooded towels while Colombo sat proudly and looked at his human parents. Colombo is growing by leaps and bounds and fans have commented on how little the rescue dog has become.

You can see that photo below.

In addition, Emily and Sebastian were seen enjoying time together in New York City, where they have a condominium. The weather has been very cold and Emily has been remembering the warmer weather and even shared a photo of herself wearing one of her Inamorata Woman bikinis with leopard print.

Emily also celebrated Sebastian's birthday by sharing a sweet photo of herself kissing her husband in her Instagram stories.

Although the two seemed to get married quickly, they seem to be very much in love and Emily is always thanking her husband and sharing photos of the couple with their fans.

Ad

Happy birthday Sebastian!



Post views:

4 4