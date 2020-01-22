Ellen DeGeneres has no idea how many Grammy nominations she has

Too many to count!

Ellen Degeneres has had a long and successful career, and when the Jonas brothers stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show, revealed that it has been so long that he does not remember some important milestones. For example, the funny woman told her Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas He has no idea how many Grammy nominations he has received in his life.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best duo / pop group performance for their song "Sucker,quot;, so Ellen congratulates them. But she is also nominated this year for Best Comedy Album for her Netflix Special Relatable. "Is this your first Grammy nomination," Nick asks. She confirms that, in fact, it is the first one before doubling and having to ask a program producer.

"No, no. Is this my first Grammy nomination?" she asks. "No, this is my second Grammy nomination." Then, hilariously, he has to clarify once more to the delight of the audience. "It's my third," he reveals humbly.