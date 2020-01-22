Ellen DeGeneres has no idea how many Grammy nominations she has

Too many to count!
Ellen Degeneres has had a long and successful career, and when the Jonas brothers stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show, revealed that it has been so long that he does not remember some important milestones. For example, the funny woman told her Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas He has no idea how many Grammy nominations he has received in his life.
The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best duo / pop group performance for their song "Sucker,quot;, so Ellen congratulates them. But she is also nominated this year for Best Comedy Album for her Netflix Special Relatable. "Is this your first Grammy nomination," Nick asks. She confirms that, in fact, it is the first one before doubling and having to ask a program producer.
"No, no. Is this my first Grammy nomination?" she asks. "No, this is my second Grammy nomination." Then, hilariously, he has to clarify once more to the delight of the audience. "It's my third," he reveals humbly.
"Sorry, we only have two," Nick jokes with her. Although it is difficult to remember all her many compliments, she reveals that this is the most special for her. "That's terrible," jokes Ellen before clarifying. "But this is my favorite nomination. I want to win this year. This is the year I want to win."
The Jonas Brothers are quick to accept. "We also want to win," Nick intervenes. The Jonas Brothers also revealed that they will play their new song "What A Man Gotta Do,quot; with a special surprise that fans will love.
You can see the Grammys on Sunday, January 26 on CBS starting at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!