Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou elected the first female president of Greece | Greece News

One of the main judges of Greece became the first female president of the nation.

Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday he was elected to the largely ceremonial position after his nomination for the ruling conservative party was backed by 261 ministers of parliament in the 300-member parliament – A rare show of unity in the fragmented politics of Greece.

Plus:

The 63-year expert in environmental and constitutional law will succeed Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose five-year term expires in March. Sakellaropoulou will take an oath on March 13.

Sakellaropoulou, from the northern city of Xanthi, she was also the first woman to lead the Council of State, the main administrative court of Greece, assuming that role in 2018 with the support at the time of the government led by the left-wing Syriza party, which lost power to the New Democracy in an election in July last year.

Daughter of a Supreme Court judge, Sakellaropoulou completed her postgraduate studies at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

Sakellaropoulou has written numerous documents on environmental protection and chairs a society on environmental law.

For decades, Parliament's failure to elect a president in Greece could lead to early elections. After a recent reform, the process to select a president can go up to five rounds of voting in Parliament with a threshold that starts at 200 votes and gradually falls to the majority of those present in the room.

The president is nominally the head of the Greek state and the commander in chief, officially confirming governments and laws. While they technically have the power to declare war, they can only do so in conjunction with the government.

Sakellaropoulou It joins a small group of women leaders in the countries of the European Union.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, "the most powerful woman in the world," according to Forbes magazine, was elected in 2005 and will remain in power until 2021.

King Philip of Belgium elected 44-year-old Francophone liberal Sophie Wilmes as interim prime minister in October 2019, the first woman to hold that position, while the 51-year-old conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was elected president of Croatia in January 2015. Grabar-Kitarovic will be succeeded next month by Zoran Milanovic.

Former EU auditor Kersti Kaljulaid in October 2016 became the first female president of Estonia, while the 46-year-old liberal lawyer and anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova took office in June 2019 as the first female president of Slovakia.

In Denmark, the 41-year-old social democratic leader, Mette Frederiksen, became prime minister in June 2019, and in Finland, Sanna Marin became, at 34, the youngest acting minister in the world. in December 2019.

In other parts of Europe, but outside the EU, other women currently in power include Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg; Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir; The president of Georgia, Salomé Zurabishvili; and the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic. Several European nations have queens who are heads of state but are not elected.