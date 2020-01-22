Efforts to denuclearize North Korea will continue despite the hardline minister, the US says. UU.

WASHINGTON – Efforts to denuclearize North Korea will continue despite a new Foreign Minister in Pyongyang who is seen as a hard line and could take a tougher stance in the stalled negotiations, a senior Department official said on Wednesday. State.
The official will not predict how the new Foreign Minister, Ri Son-gwon, who succeeds Ri Yong-ho, could address negotiations with the United States on the elimination of nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula.
The official, citing the diplomatic protocol for speaking on condition of anonymity, predicted that the talks would resume, since he said it was a shared desire for progress by President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.
Despite frequent setbacks in the past year, Trump administration officials have publicly said they intend to continue negotiations to resolve a denuclearization process, echoing the Trump line.
However, privately, some officials acknowledge that the administration has not reached anywhere and that there are no signs that the North renounces its nuclear weapons.
Ri Yong-ho Retreat He was first informed on Saturday by NK News, based in Seoul.
The measure was interpreted as a sign of greater confusion among the ranks of North Korean officials responsible for negotiating with the Trump administration and getting the Americans to lift the sanctions.
Kim and Trump opened the talks in 2018 in Singapore. But those collapsed after the two leaders met again in February 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam, which led Kim to fire his negotiating team.
Among the marginalized were Kim Yong-chol, a former spy chief and high-ranking party official who was seen as the counterpart of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and oversaw the Northern negotiating team in Hanoi. Kim Yong-chol had also met Mr. Pompeo in several meetings. In July 2018, North Korea said the United States had made a "gangster demand,quot; for denuclearization when the main US diplomat visited Pyongyang.
Last September, Ri Yong-ho did not attend the United States General Assembly in New York, even though he had appeared in previous years and even rebuked Mr. Trump in his speeches there.
Ri Son-gwon, the new foreign minister who served as army colonel, was an assistant to Kim Yong-chol years ago.
In another change of superior leadership, North Korea He has replaced the defense minister, according to a report published Wednesday in Rodong Sinmun, an official newspaper of the Korean Workers Party. The new official, Kim Jong-gwan, is an army general.
"They come and go, so it is quite difficult to put a lot of analytical burden on the new appointment," said Robert Carlin, a former member of C.I.A. and analyst of the State Department in North Korea.
Carlin said the calculation of the United States in the negotiations remained the same. And he pointed out that much depended on the next steps taken by the leader of the North, particularly if he carried out another nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test.
The State Department official ignored the suggestions that Russian and Chinese diplomats had deterred North Korea from carrying out an important weapons test that US officials had expected, and that Kim had described as a possible " Christmas gift "for Trump.
Kim had given the Americans until the end of last year to do what he would consider a genuine offer that would result in the lifting of sanctions. However, instead of a weapons test, he warned that North Korea was developing a new strategic weapon. Kim also ridiculed the stalemate that, he said, would make the United States "more helpless,quot; against the North.
In December, Stephen E. Biegun, deputy secretary of state and chief negotiator on North Korea, traveled through East Asia to discuss North Korea's sanctions with China and indicate to North Korea that the Americans were willing to continue the talks. Kim, at a communist party meeting on December 28, called for "offensive measures,quot; to strengthen security.