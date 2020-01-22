Efforts to denuclearize North Korea will continue despite the hardline minister, the US says. UU.

WASHINGTON – Efforts to denuclearize North Korea will continue despite a new Foreign Minister in Pyongyang who is seen as a hard line and could take a tougher stance in the stalled negotiations, a senior Department official said on Wednesday. State.

The official will not predict how the new Foreign Minister, Ri Son-gwon, who succeeds Ri Yong-ho, could address negotiations with the United States on the elimination of nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula.

The official, citing the diplomatic protocol for speaking on condition of anonymity, predicted that the talks would resume, since he said it was a shared desire for progress by President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

Despite frequent setbacks in the past year, Trump administration officials have publicly said they intend to continue negotiations to resolve a denuclearization process, echoing the Trump line.