Dwayne Johnson's burning intensity gets the credit it deserves

The Rock surely has the whole thing burning.

On Wednesday, Dwayne johnson& # 39; smolder & # 39; received a lovely thank you on eighth grade twitter Thea Laphamwho thanked Jumanji: the next level star in his biography of school play.

After detailing her musical theater experience in the past, the superfan wrote: "Thea wants to thank her parents for always believing in her, her siblings for always testing her limits (in a good way), her friends for their support. and, last but not least, Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson for his good looks and burning intensity. "

With the help of his uncle Canadian T.V. personality Ben Mulroney, the funny biography appeared on Johnson's radar. Mulroney tweeted: "Good morning @TheRock, this is my niece's biography of Anne of Green Gables' performance at her school. You can find the last line particularly interesting."