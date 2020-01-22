Dwayne Johnson's burning intensity gets the credit it deserves

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
The Rock surely has the whole thing burning.
On Wednesday, Dwayne johnson& # 39; smolder & # 39; received a lovely thank you on eighth grade twitter Thea Laphamwho thanked Jumanji: the next level star in his biography of school play.
After detailing her musical theater experience in the past, the superfan wrote: "Thea wants to thank her parents for always believing in her, her siblings for always testing her limits (in a good way), her friends for their support. and, last but not least, Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson for his good looks and burning intensity. "
With the help of his uncle Canadian T.V. personality Ben Mulroney, the funny biography appeared on Johnson's radar. Mulroney tweeted: "Good morning @TheRock, this is my niece's biography of Anne of Green Gables' performance at her school. You can find the last line particularly interesting."
Honored by the young man's compliments, the father of two yelled at Lapham. "Haha, the burning is still alive," he replied. "Thank you Ben for sending this to me. They made my day. More importantly, please pass my congratulations to your sweet (and clearly very niece niece. I am very honored to be included in your biography."
Seeing his perfect answer, fans intervened. "This saved Twitter from being its black hole today," wrote a follower. Another tweeted: "I love it, the girl is going to go far."
A person who probably would not agree with Lapham's biography is Kevin Hart, who is known for having a funny love and hate relationship with Johnson.
In fact, the Jumanji The co-stars recently had a fun roast war between them during an interview with E! Erin Lim, where Hart revealed what Johnson most despises.
"I don't like your thighs," he joked. "I will be honest. I don't like them. I think they are too much. I already told them before. I thought: & # 39; You did it. You won. They are as big as they can be. What else are we trying to do?"
Later in the interview, Hart admitted to being envious of Johnson's toned legs. "I mean I'm really jealous of her thighs," he confessed. "And I've done my best to get thighs … It has become a little jealous. You have great thighs. They are some of the best thighs I've seen."
