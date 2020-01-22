Draya Michele & # 39; trying to fight & # 39; Ex Orlando Scandrick for being with another woman

%MINIFYHTMLfbd6a432c70f6ca2187f7991f4b1220911% %MINIFYHTMLfbd6a432c70f6ca2187f7991f4b1220912%

WENN / FayesVision

However, it seems that the personality of the media and the free agent of the NFL have already reunited since they both publish images that appear to have been taken in the same place.

Up News Info –

Draya Michele has caused rumors that he will return with Orlando Scandrick. Fans suspect the ex have been together, and a source has recently claimed that the media's personality warmed up when he saw the NFL free agent with another woman.

According to the so-called insider information, the incident took place a few days ago when Orlando and the unidentified woman were hanging out in a study. "Draya stopped at the studio trying to fight him a few days ago and he was with a woman," the internal source said.

However, it seems that Draya has already cooled down because she and Orlando seemed to be together on Tuesday, January 21. People suspected that after the two updated their Instagram Stories feed with images that seemed to have been taken from the same place. "Not fucking with cats was good," wrote the beauty of the crow on the site along with a video of her watching television. Hours later, Orlando posted a video of him and his son watching an animal documentary in what appeared to be the same room.

%MINIFYHTMLfbd6a432c70f6ca2187f7991f4b1220913% %MINIFYHTMLfbd6a432c70f6ca2187f7991f4b1220914%

This led people to believe that the two have revived. "In today's episode of On again off," said one. "I mean yes, they have children together, but why would they have to lie down watching movies? It's not that it seems like a thing that drops, it seems like a mode of Netflix chillin dark hahaha," said someone, as another commented: "They returned ups didn't work hahaha. "

Draya and Orlando had an intermittent relationship since 2013. They got engaged in 2015 and she gave birth to her son in 2016. At the end of last year, she announced her breakup. Draya then sparked rumors of romance with another soccer player Corey Coleman, but she insisted that their relationship is purely platonic. Meanwhile, Orlando was caught firing his shot at Chris Brownis ex Cydney Christine.