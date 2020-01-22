DJ Khaled welcomes the second son with his wife Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their second child together, another beautiful baby!

Khaled shared several photos of himself in the hospital, including one of him bumping his hands with his wife's doctor.

"THANK YOU, ALLAH! THANK YOU, MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN!" !!!! "

Khaled and Nicole are also parents of Asahd, 2 years old. He has often talked about the impact of being a father and how he helped change his life.

"He inspires me," he said in May 2019. "Asahd, to me, is the purest form of love. He is my son and, like, everything I do is for him. So imagine being in the studio with your son,quot;. or your daughter, and whatever you are doing will be better and better. It is simply beautiful. "

He continued: "As a father, my whole life changed," he says. "I walk different, I breathe different, I look different, I think different … He just brings this special joy and energy around me where I make sure everything is perfect because I am Asahd's father."

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and Nicole!