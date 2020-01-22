Home Entertainment DJ Khaled welcomes the second son with his wife Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled welcomes the second son with his wife Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their second child together, another beautiful baby!

Khaled shared several photos of himself in the hospital, including one of him bumping his hands with his wife's doctor.

"THANK YOU, ALLAH! THANK YOU, MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN!" !!!! "

