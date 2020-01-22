Diddy publishes a sincere message about the loss of Kim Porter: "If you have a good woman, let me know,quot;

%MINIFYHTML329353bb7e879c7d747cdd306e16b60011% %MINIFYHTML329353bb7e879c7d747cdd306e16b60012%

Roommates, just over a year has passed since the tragic and premature death of Kim Porter. Diddy's ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of her children died sadly in November 2018, and he still deeply regrets his death. He recently posted a sincere message about his loss … and he doesn't want others to make the same mistakes as him.

Diddy is no stranger to openly expressing his feelings with his fans, specifically after the death of his former love Kim Porter. He recently posted a very revealing message on Instagram about appreciating his loved ones while they are still here, something he acknowledges that he didn't do enough while Kim was living.

Diddy's message said:

%MINIFYHTML329353bb7e879c7d747cdd306e16b60013% %MINIFYHTML329353bb7e879c7d747cdd306e16b60014%

“If you have a good woman, please let her know. Tell him as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR IT Treasure her. Because the specials are RARE and FEW. And not everyone has a second chance. MAKE THE ONE YOU LOVE TO KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! 💛💛💛 @ladykp I will honor you forever. "

Kim died on November 15, 2018 in Toluca Lake, California, after an episode of lobular pneumonia that finally killed her. She and Diddy have three biological children together, Christian, 21, and twins Jessie and D & # 39; Lila, 13. Diddy raised Kim's first son, Quincy, 28, with Al B. Sure! as yours since I was a baby. .

We want to continue sending Diddy much love, light and prayers.

Roommates, what do you think about this?