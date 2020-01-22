Diddy honors Kim Porter and Erica Mena is here for it

Diddy probably feels very excited today because he decided to post a really honest message on his social media account. He tells all his fans that when you have a good woman with you, it is vital that you let him know this.

The truth is that this applies to all of us and it is always good for loved ones around us to know that they are loved.

A day will come when they will no longer be with us, so we can let them know how we feel. Look at Diddy's post in which he also mentioned the late Kim Porter.

‘If you have a good woman, let her know. Tell him as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR IT Treasure her. Because the specials are RARE and FEW. And not everyone has a second chance. MAKE THE ONE YOU LOVE TO KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! The @ladykp I will honor you forever. ❤️ ’Diddy captioned his post.

Erica Mena intervened in the comments and sent her love to Diddy.

One commenter said: "@diddy and everything he always wanted was you," and one follower posted this: "Repentance and guilt are the worst feeling of all."

Another follower said: & # 39; You never really ❤️You know what you have until it's gone 😔 & # 39; and one of Diddy's followers wrote: & # 39; Everything is true and now you honor her by doing the best you can with your girls, they need you as you know, not the elegant things only you. Pray for you since it is definitely not easy! "

Someone else posted this: ‘@diddy 🙏🏽 My heart hurts for you💔😢 … keep your head up. Stay elevated in prayer "

A follower wrote: "Yaw always learns from mistakes like this instead of really appreciating it when you have it … it just doesn't make sense to me; (I guess men will always want what they can't have. I don't,quot; Don't understand) .

A fan told Diddy & # 39; @diddy great advice, and I feel your pain & # 39; … Did you always know that Kim was a good woman or after her death? & # 39; And someone else replied: & # 39; yes, I know, the fault is destroying it … Hopefully, he will do therapy to deal with his loss and how he hurt her!

Ad

Just the other day, Diddy was praising his son, and fans said Kim would be proud of him.



Post views:

one