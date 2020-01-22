Di Maio resigns as leader of five stars in Italy, deepening the disorder of the party

ROME – When the Five Star Movement took power in Italy in 2018, the immaculately dressed youth political leader of the party, Luigi Di Maio, emerged as the reassuring face of a political force in transition from the protest movement to a mature ruling party.
On Wednesday, Di Maio became the face of a party in disarray and a ruling coalition in deep difficulty by resigning his leadership position amid the decline in poll numbers and growing internal dissatisfaction.
His departure raises the possibility of another government crisis for Italy and early elections that could open the door to far-right leader Matteo Salvini.
"Today I am here to present my resignation as a political leader of the Five Star Movement," said Di Maio, now 33, while delivering an often angry speech against his internal enemies in the face of a background reading, "the future is now. "
"As far as I am concerned," he added, "this is only the end of a phase."
Apparently, Di Maio will maintain his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy. His resignation as party leader comes after months of collating poll numbers, defections and internal struggles, as Five Star has struggled to keep his bold promises and avoid worries about his inexperience in economics and politics Exterior.
The announcement also comes a few days before the critical regional elections in which Five Star is expected to perform miserably, building even more pressure on the party and its ruling coalition with the center-left Democratic Party.
Mr. Salvini, in contrast, It is expected to work very well in voting.
Last summer, Salvini dramatically broke his alliance with Five Star and Di Maio, his fellow deputy prime minister, and fell from power to a far-reaching extent.
Five Star then remained in office forming a new government coalition with its traditional enemies in the Democratic Party. That coalition has proven to falter when Salvini, an increasingly strong opposition force, has stirred early national elections.
By Wednesday, Salvini had gone beyond attacking Di Maio, saying that "another will come after him,quot; and that Five Star voters would continue "making him pay,quot; for his alliance with the Democratic Party.
"You will see Sunday," he said, referring to the day of the regional elections.
Mr. Di Maio's other former allies, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a law professor who was taken out of the dark by Five Star to become Italy's leader in 2018, were further measured in his reaction to the recoil of the Mr. Di Maio.
"If this is your decision, I will respect it," Conte told Italian radio on Wednesday morning, saying it would be an initiative taken by Mr. Di Maio "with great responsibility."
He would be sad, he added, "on a personal level."
The withdrawal of Mr. Di Maio reflects a sharp fall in a trajectory that seemed to emerge from nowhere. A college dropout and a former soccer stadium usher, he became one of the first favorites in the new Five Star universe. He got 189 votes on the party's online nomination platform, enough to put his name on the national ballot and place it in Parliament when Five Star shocked Italy with strong results in 2013.
At 26, Di Maio, who is often called Gigi, became vice president of the lower house of Parliament. He served as a man in a jacket and tie for the co-founder of his party, Beppe Grillo, a provocative comedian, while campaigning throughout the country.
Behind the scenes, he was a trusted ally of Davide Casaleggio, a web entrepreneur and son of the other co-founder of the party, which many say is the true power of the party.
In March 2018, under the leadership of Mr. Di Maio, the party won 33 percent of the Italian vote, and then formed a nationalist and anti-system coalition with Mr. Salvini's League.
The European establishment deeply feared the populist government, given the antagonism of the parties with the euro, support for Russia and opposition to European demands that Italy reduce its astronomical debt.
Italy's economy had problems during its rule, and the association affected the popularity of Five Star, which was cut in half.
That erosion of support has not stopped under the new alliance with the Democratic Party, and in recent weeks, Di Maio faced a series of defections, some for the Salvini party, and demands that lawmakers be more involved in making decisions.
"Enough is enough, if they continue like this, I will leave it," he said, as quoted in the Corriere della Sera newspaper on January 11. "Let's see what they know how to do. Try to lead the Movement."
On Italian television he said his group was trying to stab him in the back.
On Wednesday, he urged that the government, in which he still serves as Foreign Minister, continue.
But foreign affairs have not been exactly Di Maio's fort.
Before leading the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Di Maio's most notable previous incursion on the world stage was a road trip to support Yellow Vest protesters in France. That movement it caused the withdrawal of the French ambassador from Rome and plunged relations between Italy and France to their lowest point since World War II.
In his previous position as Minister of Economic Development, Di Maio made several trips to Beijing to judge President Xi Jinping of China, whom he referred to, perhaps counterproductively, as Mr. Ping.
Di Maio has been geopolitically balanced in their incorrect names. In a public appearance with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he gestured toward the American and called him "Secretary Ross," apparently referring to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
Speculation abounded on Wednesday about who would replace Di Maio as party leader. While he said that Vito Crimi, vice minister of Interior of Italy, would take over the leadership of the party in the short term, there are doubts about whether Di Maio will try to return or if others who have been waiting on the wings will step forward.
One of them is Alessandro Di Battista, a party and fire brand activist who campaigns throughout Italy on his motorcycle and has asked that the party return to its anti-establishment roots.
Di Battista, who was a motivating dancer in Sicilian resorts before resorting to political activism, opposes the alliance with the Democratic Party, which he likes to gut, and is on government break while traveling the world. He recently posted an Instagram photo of himself sitting in the Tehran subway, reading a policy book.
"I'll be back soon," he wrote in the comments to the post. "I promise."