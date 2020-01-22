Di Maio resigns as leader of five stars in Italy, deepening the disorder of the party

By Wednesday, Salvini had gone beyond attacking Di Maio, saying that "another will come after him,quot; and that Five Star voters would continue "making him pay,quot; for his alliance with the Democratic Party.

"You will see Sunday," he said, referring to the day of the regional elections.

Mr. Di Maio's other former allies, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a law professor who was taken out of the dark by Five Star to become Italy's leader in 2018, were further measured in his reaction to the recoil of the Mr. Di Maio.

"If this is your decision, I will respect it," Conte told Italian radio on Wednesday morning, saying it would be an initiative taken by Mr. Di Maio "with great responsibility."

He would be sad, he added, "on a personal level."

The withdrawal of Mr. Di Maio reflects a sharp fall in a trajectory that seemed to emerge from nowhere. A college dropout and a former soccer stadium usher, he became one of the first favorites in the new Five Star universe. He got 189 votes on the party's online nomination platform, enough to put his name on the national ballot and place it in Parliament when Five Star shocked Italy with strong results in 2013.

At 26, Di Maio, who is often called Gigi, became vice president of the lower house of Parliament. He served as a man in a jacket and tie for the co-founder of his party, Beppe Grillo, a provocative comedian, while campaigning throughout the country.

Behind the scenes, he was a trusted ally of Davide Casaleggio, a web entrepreneur and son of the other co-founder of the party, which many say is the true power of the party.