Dev Patel's directorial debut has a connection with Mumbai

The famous Slumdog Millionaire actor, Dev Patel, is ready to make his directorial debut. The 29-year-old will soon direct a movie. According to reports, the actor is in Mumbai for the next 10 days. Dev is visiting the city for a quick reception and to investigate a little about his first movie.

According to reports, Dev's film is titled Monkey Man. It is set in today's time and deals with mythology. Dev's character leaves prison to enter a world marked by corporate greed and eroded spiritual values. Dev has co-written the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road is producing it along with Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni of Xeitgeist and Dev Patel.

Dev was last seen at the Mumbai Hotel, which was based on the 11/26 terrorist attacks that occurred in the city. Recently the actor was clicked in a suburban hotel in Mumbai. Mithun Chakraborty's son, Namashi Chakraborty, shared a photo with the Hollywood heartthrob. Namashi asked for a selfie and the actor forced him with one. Dev also wished the rookie luck for his debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy. The next development of Dev Patel will be the adaptation of Armando Iannuci from The Personal Story of David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.