Derrick Dillard reveals that he is writing a book that will tell everything and that he will have all the pranks behind the scenes.

When TLC severed ties with Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, at the end of 2017, it seemed that the network had fired Dillard because he got homophobically enraged on Twitter against reality star Jazz Jennings. But apparently there was much more to the story, and Dillard is writing a book, so Counting on Fans can know the truth.

In late December, Dillard posted some family photos with Duggar and his two sons, Israel and Samuel, and wished fans a Merry Christmas in the caption. It seems quite simple, but during the last month, the comments section of the publication became a question and answer session between Dillard and his 746 thousand followers. And, Dillard has been making some shocking claims about his in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and the TLC network. Dillard has also been answering questions in recent months on Twitter, and has been spilling some serious tea.

Dillard claims that TLC and his in-laws forced him and Jill to film Counting on, and also states that Jim Bob and Michelle save all the money from TLC instead of sharing it with their adult children, who are the real stars of Counting on.

“The conditions in which we were filming took us to the edge of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. Now we are trying to pick up the pieces, ”revealed the 30-year-old man.

Dillard says he was fired on purpose because he couldn't take the filming anymore, and then Jill followed him in an act of solidarity.

The Duggar family has had their own reality show for more than a decade, and TLC has paid them millions to share their lives with viewers. But, Dillard says that Jim Bob Duggar told the family that they were doing missionary work and that they voluntarily shared their lifestyle and beliefs, and that TLC only reimbursed them for small things like the cost of the trip.

It wasn't until long after Dillard appeared on the scene (he and Jill got married in 2014), that it was revealed that TLC was paying a lot of money to Jim Bob and Michelle, but that children were still being excluded.

When a fan asked Dillard why his father-in-law pocketed all the money, he replied: "You should ask him that." He also revealed that he and his wife must have Jim Bob's permission to visit the Duggar. family home, and TLC excluded him and Jill from the funeral of Mary Duggar during the most recent season.

Throughout the month, questions and answers fans have told Dillard that he needs to write a book, and the law student at the University of Arkansas revealed that he is "working on it, but it takes time."

Cousin Amy Duggar has been following Dillard's complaint of irregularities and wrote: "@derickmdillard, you're really shedding some light on some very dark and gray areas!"

Ad

Jim Bob Duggar has not responded to Derick Dillard's claims. New episodes of Counting on Will return to TLC later this year.



Post views:

0 0