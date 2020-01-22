Demi Lovato will perform a song written before an overdose at the Grammys 2020

Demi lovato is configured to offer a very personal and emotional performance in the 2020 Grammys this weekend.

Just a few days ago, the "Skyscraper,quot; singer announced that she will take the stage in the Grammys, sharing the news with their fans on social networks. This will mark Lovato's first major performance since his overdose in July 2018. And it seems that Lovato will sing a song that was written shortly before his sobriety.

According to TMZ, the song Lovato will perform at the Grammys was written and recorded a few days before her overdose in 2018, which means that it will be a very touching moment for the artist. A source also confirms these song details to E! News, adding that the tracks of Lovato's next album were written before his overdose.

"As painful as it is to remember and revive it, she doesn't want to forget," the source shares. "The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It will be a great time for her to share with the world and open up like that."