Demi Lovato will perform a song written before an overdose at the Grammys 2020

Demi lovato is configured to offer a very personal and emotional performance in the 2020 Grammys this weekend.
Just a few days ago, the "Skyscraper,quot; singer announced that she will take the stage in the Grammys, sharing the news with their fans on social networks. This will mark Lovato's first major performance since his overdose in July 2018. And it seems that Lovato will sing a song that was written shortly before his sobriety.
According to TMZ, the song Lovato will perform at the Grammys was written and recorded a few days before her overdose in 2018, which means that it will be a very touching moment for the artist. A source also confirms these song details to E! News, adding that the tracks of Lovato's next album were written before his overdose.
"As painful as it is to remember and revive it, she doesn't want to forget," the source shares. "The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It will be a great time for her to share with the world and open up like that."
"She has overcome so much and is a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn't want to return to," the source continues. "She is very grateful to be alive and to share her music again."
It was only last week that a separate source told E! News about Lovato's album plans, sharing that the 27-year-old star "has been working very hard on news music since last year."
"She spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day," the source shared with E! News. "She has worked hard and will be the most vulnerable album she has released."
According to the source, Lovato "hopes,quot; to release the album this summer or fall.
"She had a very difficult year and has many things she wants to share with her fans through her music," the source told E! News. "Demi will express her struggles through sobriety, rehabilitation and address the overdose in her own creative way."
The source added: "Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to go on tour and reconnect."
These will be very exciting weeks for Lovato. In addition to his performance at the Grammys on Sunday, he will also sing the National Anthem in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on February 2.
We are eager to see! Good luck, Demi!
