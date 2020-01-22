Demi Lovato wants her Grammy performance to be "perfect," so she's a little nervous, says Source!

%MINIFYHTML2126734267170fe2e9d3621a393a97dd11% %MINIFYHTML2126734267170fe2e9d3621a393a97dd12%

Demi Lovato announced on social media that he would make his grand return to the Grammy Awards with a presentation on January 26! However, although she is super excited about it, Demi is also nervous and here is why!

An internal report states that the singer "can't wait to show the world what she has in the store."

She is ready to return to the stage where she feels she really belongs, but that does not mean that the performance that is just around the corner does not come with her own set of nerves.

This is the first time he has performed live since his fear overdose in 2018.

But a source tells HollywoodLife that "although it has been a while since she performed live, it's like riding a bicycle for her."

Still, as mentioned earlier, some time has passed and that is why she is a little anxious to face an audience again.

However, the reason he worries most is because he "wants me to improve."

Demi really wants to impress his many fans, as well as his fellow artists in the prestigious awards ceremony.

Apparently, acting will surely be one that everyone will remember!

Not to mention that it's going to be a good warm up for his season in the Super Bowl because, in case you haven't heard him, he is ready to sing the national anthem on February 2!

In fact, although she is nervous about the Grammys, the biggest pressure on her is the Super Bowl, so her preparations for the presentation later this month are a welcome distraction.

A second source shared with the same news media that she is ready for the Grammys and is really eager to kill her. The Grammy are driving her away from what she's really nervous about and that's doing the National Anthem in the Super Bowl. Anxiety and your nerves are all aimed at that performance. "



