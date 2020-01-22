Death of TobyMac's son ruled as accidental overdose of fentanyl and more

Toby Mac's son tragically passed away at his home in Tennessee in October 2019, and a coroner and coroner revealed the cause. NBC News reported that a coroner concluded that the young Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, died of a lethal mixture of fentanyl and amphetamines.

At the time of his death, he also had traces of Adderall and marijuana in his system. First reported by The Tennessean, the store claims that Truett died from the drugs mentioned in his system. Fans of the Christian rapper know that his son was an aspiring rapper and had released singles with the names Truett Foster, TruDog and TRU.

Davidson's County coroner Feng Li also claimed that McKeehan had a history of substance abuse. Earlier this month, TobyMac casually released a new song called "21,quot; that dealt with the tragic death of his son.

A rapper representative confirmed to The Tennessean and Today reporters that there would not be a statement, and instead, his last song was his "statement." Truett's death was somewhat surprising.

Reported by Rachelle Lewis in October 2019, TobyMac had paid tribute to her son who died last year. He wrote in his social media account at the time his son had magnetic energy on him.

Truett was a big fan of performing arts, especially music, just like his father. Fans of hip-hop culture know that this would not be the first time a rapper died early. At the end of 2019, Juice WRLD also died of what is suspected to be a drug-induced seizure and overdose.

In addition, Mac Miller also died of a drug mixture in the previous year, as did Lil & # 39; Peep. Mac's death, however, easily attracted the most attention, as he had just ended a relationship with Ariana Grande, which was widely discussed at that time.

Later she dated him Saturday night live star, Pete Davidson, but they also separated shortly after.



