Days after the wife forgives her deception, Snoop caught with another & # 39; THOT & # 39; (Photos)

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus faced a marriage crisis last month, when an IG thottie stated that she and the rapper from Long Beach had a sexual relationship.

IG's mother, Celina Powell, created a video exposing Snoop, and released it on YouTube. Since then, the video has been watched by more than 1 million people.

Immediately after the video went viral, Shante publicly criticized her husband for IG. And there was news that the couple had separated, after 19 years of marriage.

Well, it turns out that Shante forgave Snoop, the couple was seen a few days ago, at the premiere of Bad Boys 3.

Here is a picture of Thursday's event, and the couple looks very happy together:

But Snoop was bound to be wrong again. And on Sunday, the rapper was seen in a nightclub, receiving a very inappropriate dance from a woman wearing only a thong.

Poor Shante. .

Here is Snoop: