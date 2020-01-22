Dax Shepard was treated with a quote from & # 39; Pretty Woman & # 39; by Brad Pitt

%MINIFYHTML7f93dd108941f73ac985f26a20b97f5811% %MINIFYHTML7f93dd108941f73ac985f26a20b97f5812%

During an interview on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the actor husband of Kristen Bell recounts the appointment & # 39; spectacular & # 39; on a motorcycle he had with the star of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;.

Dax shepard shared that "it felt like Julia Roberts in & # 39; Pretty Woman & # 39; "when he went on a motorcycle" date "with Brad Pitt.

Last February (19), the star of "Spin the Wheel" revealed in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"That his first crush was Brad Pitt, with him"Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor then said Ellen Degeneres The feeling was mutual.

Since then, the couple has developed a flourishing friendship and, appearing again in the successful talk show on Tuesday (January 21), Dax opened on the "spectacular" date they had.

"I went on a date with him. I'm not kidding," he said. "We took a helicopter … you think I'm lying! We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love to ride a motorcycle. Only we both took an excursion to this motorcycle track."

"I felt like Pretty Woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in & # 39; Pretty Woman & # 39;. I was waiting for him to put that helicopter on Rodeo (Drive in Beverly Hills) and let me go crazy in one of those stores with his credit. .card, "Dax, who is married to"Frozen II"star Kristen bellcontinued. "If it had happened, I wouldn't have been surprised. It was that amazing."

Jumping on his new friend, he added: "He is everything you would expect. He attacked that track as his Trojan character. He is a warrior on two wheels. Unique regret: when you drive motorcycles you are in the head." "Leather of the feet, so I wasn't seeing trapeze, no abs. So I hope the next date is with some kind of beach community where we can splash a little."

He joked: "Brad, let's go to the beach, my friend."