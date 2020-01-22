Dave Parletti and Lorraine Winstanley at PDC Q-School | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML3b11e3c1d7dd44e58bb43a1e695498f611% %MINIFYHTML3b11e3c1d7dd44e58bb43a1e695498f612%





After four days of drama in the dream factory, there was euphoria for those who seized the opportunity of their life, while for others, there was anguish: their hopes of stardom were crushed in agonizing way.

One of the most attractive aspects of sport is the fine margin between success and failure. That notion is perfectly illustrated in the Qualifying School, where more than 850 players made the trip to Wigan and Hildesheim, respectively, in an attempt to claim a coveted two-year Tour card.

For some it was the opportunity to become a hero; For the most established figures it was the last chance room. Nothing captures the remarkable contrast in ambitions better than the four-day search for a place in the ranks of the PDC, and a great number of notable stories emerged.

Four-time women's world champion, Lisa Ashton, made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card at the Qualifying School, while two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites claimed a place on the PDC circuit, along with former Premier League semifinalist Andy Hamilton.

Then there is Aaron Beeney, a 36-year-old prison officer who won only £ 150 in prizes at the 2019 PDC Challenge Tour. He is essentially a pub player who has represented his county only three times, but went through a stacked field to achieve What seems impossible.

However, while 31 players fulfilled their dreams, a lot of applicants failed to cut and we caught up with BDO star Dave Parletti and former No. 1 in the female world, Lorraine Winstanley, to reflect on the loss of their tour cards

Parletti: disappointment has made me more hungry

Parletti competes in the BDO circuit along with his daily work as a mailman

Dave Parletti enjoyed his first contact with the PDC's action at last year's Grand Slam of Darts, defeating the & # 39; challenger & # 39; Premier League William O & # 39; Connor before retiring in the group stages.

Parletti, planted fourth in this year's BDO World Championship, received a series of difficult draws throughout Q-School and admitted that it gave him a clear view of the class chasm between organizations.

"I found it brutal. I had some difficult draws. I lost three of my 5-4 games where I was sitting in doubles and they were going out," said the 36-year-old. Sky Sports

"I played with John Part the first day. I was 65 years old and hit the target with his first dart. I lowered my head and thought & # 39; let's go & # 39; I raised my head and was shaking my hand. It was brutal.

Parletti was overtaken by three-time world champion John Part on the opening day of Q-School

"In the long run, I think it has given me a good idea, where I think I'm going to have to review my doubles & # 39 ;, because you'll get away with it on the other side, but it was something totally different. Fish teapot account. It's tiring in the mind. "

It was Parletti's first experience of the unique event and the Surrey star admitted that his uncompromising nature took him by surprise, but he is determined to use disappointment as motivation to elevate his game to the next level.

"When I look back and reflect on what happened, I was too irregular and I was not consistent. I think that will prepare me and give me a goal to try to get there next year, and especially the Challenge Tour this year."

"There were some games that I played really well, but then there were other times when I was terrible, but if I can put all that together, I know the day, if I have the right mindset and I play well in each game, I have no doubts in my Mind that one day I will be there.

"I don't mean this in a disrespectful way, but I think the place where you want to be if you want to play good darts is the PDC, there is a better depth, so for me that's all I want to do now, play the best darts ".

Winstanley: "I don't feel discouraged at all,quot;

Winstanley is one of the most successful players in the BDO women's circuit and participated in her second consecutive Q-School

It was a historic year for the women's game at the Qualifying School, with Ashton becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card, in a field with a record of 16 female participants.

One of the candidates who competed for a place on the Pro Tour circuit was former World Masters winner Lorraine Winstanley, who appeared in Wigan for the second year in a row.

Winstanley could not accumulate any points in the ranking of the Order of Merit after registering two victories during the four days of competition, although he was choosing to take the positive aspects of his campaign.

"It's always a great experience. It's lovely to play under professional conditions and know exactly what is happening and be surrounded by so many great players too, it all adds up to the experience."

Winstanley was defeated by Ashton in the quarterfinals of this year's Women's World Championship.

"We must try to eliminate the positive aspects, although the results are not going well, so I do not feel discouraged at all, everything is positive and I look forward to the rest of the year."

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of the British Darts Organization, Winstanley revealed that he would compete in the Challenge Tour in 2020, while trying to juggle his other launch commitments.

"I hope to do both. I am not going to do all the Challenge Tours because with the World Darts Federation announcing the new calendar, it seems I might be very busy."

"It's going to take a bit of planning. It's not just three or four tournaments, since we've followed the BDO system in recent years. I think it will be an interesting year."

Ashton claimed 13 victories in the four days of competition on his way to claim his Tour Card

It could be said that the most important history of the Classification School this year was Ashton's historical success and last year's World Championship finalist was full of praise for his female partner and the ladies game in general.

"There are some great players in the checkers game, we don't always find them because maybe they don't do the tour or maybe they just play locally. There are a lot of bright and talented ladies out there, we just don't get to show it sometimes.

"What an achievement for Lisa. Surely she can only help advance the women's game? She is probably the most consistent player at the moment."

"Fallon was amazing at the World Championship, Lisa had a brilliant performance at the Q School, so this is opening the door for the ladies along the way."

