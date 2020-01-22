Date, time, TV channel, complete lists and replacements of NFL Pro Bowl 2020 for AFC and NFC teams

There is only one real game left in the NFL season, so if you want to maximize your football intake while you can, the Pro Bowl 2020 is here for you.
The NFL changed the format four years ago, returning to a conference-based game instead of the draft of everything for everyone that took place between 2013 and 2015.
Of course, the Chiefs or the 49ers will not attend: they receive a free pass thanks to their appearances in the Super Bowl.
The Ravens had the most players selected for the event, with 13.
Here you will find everything you need to know about the Pro Bowl 2020, including how to watch live on TV and stream online and a complete list of selected players for the AFC and NFC teams along with their replacements.
MORE: Here are the full results of the NFL Pro Bowl voting for 2020
What time does the Pro Bowl start in 2020?
- Date: Sunday, January 26
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 26, with a scheduled start at 3 p.m. ET.
It's the normal Pro Bowl slot on Sunday before the Super Bowl, with no other playoff games.
What channel is the Pro Bowl on?
- Television channel: A B C, ESPN
- Live broadcast: WatchESPN
The Pro Bowl will air nationwide on ABC and ESPN with Joe Tessitore's "Monday Night Football,quot; team, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters and NFL arbitration analyst John Parry on the call. Each of the quarterbacks will be activated during the game and will appear on the broadcast.
Where is the Pro Bowl held?
- Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.
You can know it as the Citrus Bowl. It has hosted the Pro Bowl since 2016.
Prior to that, most of the Pro Bowls were held in Hawaii, although the event was diverted to Phoenix in 2014.
Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020
Select Pro Bowlers will participate in the fourth annual showdown of skills, with competitions that include precision passes, a "grill glove,quot;, the best hands and threading the needle. There are also dodgeball competitions.
Participating players include Steelers defenders, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, Saints DL Cameron Jordan, Cleveland game creators Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry and Lions cornerback Darius Slay.
2020 Pro Bowl Coaches
Ravens (AFC) and Seahawks (NFC) coaches are training this year's Pro Bowl teams, led by John Harbaugh of Baltimore and Pete Carroll of Seattle.
AFC Pro Bowl Squad
|OFFENSE
|QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Crows
|QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
|QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
|WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
|WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
|WR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
|WR – Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
|OT – Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Crows
|OT – Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
|OT – Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
|OG – Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
|OG – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
|OG – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
|C – Maurkice Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
|C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
|TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
|TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Crows
|RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
|RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
|RB – Mark Ingram, Baltimore Crows
|FB – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Crows
|DEFENDING
|DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
|DE – Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
|DE – Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
|DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
|DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
|DT – Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
|OLB – Von Miller, Denver Broncos
|OLB – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
|OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
|ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
|ILB – Dont & # 39; a Hightower, New England Patriots
|CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
|CB – White Tre & # 39; Davious, Buffalo Bills
|CB – Marcus Peters, Baltimore Crows
|CB – Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Crows
|FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
|FS – Earl Thomas, Baltimore Crows
|SS – Jamal Adams, New York Jets
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|K – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Crows
|P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
|Morgan Cox, Baltimore Crows
|Return Specialist – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
|Special Team – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Bold: Starter
Italic: the player was selected but will not participate (see below)
NFC Pro Bowl List
|OFFENSE
|QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
|QB – Drew Brees, Saints of New Orleans
|QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
|WR – Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
|WR – Michael Thomas, Saints of New Orleans
|WR – Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR – Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|OT – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
|OT – Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
|OT – Terron Armstead, Saints of New Orleans
|OG – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
|OG – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles
|OG – Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
|C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
|C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
|TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
|TE – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
|RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
|RB – Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
|RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
|FB – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
|DEFENDING
|DE – Cameron Jordan, Saints of New Orleans
|DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
|DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
|DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
|DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
|DT – Grady Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
|OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
|OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ILB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
|ILB – Luke Keuchly, Carolina Panthers
|CB – Marshon Lattimore, Saints of New Orleans
|CB – Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
|CB – Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
|CB – Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
|FS – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
|FS – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
|SS – Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|K – Wil Lutz, Saints of New Orleans
|P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins
|LS – Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
|Return Specialist – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
|Special Team – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
Bold: Starter
Italic: the player was selected but will not participate (see below)
Pro Bowl replacement players
|Position – Player
|Equipment
|Substitution
|QB – Ryan Tannehill
|Tennessee Titans
|Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl)
|WR – Courtland Sutton
|Denver Broncos
|DeAndre Hopkins (Injury)
|WR – D.J. Chark
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tyreek Hill (Super Bowl)
|OT – Orlando Brown
|Baltimore crows
|Trent Brown (Injury)
|OG – Joel Bitonio
|Cleveland Browns
|David DeCastro (Injury)
|C – Ryan Kelly
|Indianapolis Colts
|Maurkice Pouncey (Injury)
|TE – Jack Doyle
|Indianapolis Colts
|Travis Kelce (Super Bowl)
|DE – Melvin Ingram
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Joey Bosa
|DE – Josh Allen
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Frank Clark (Super Bowl)
|DT – Jurrell Casey
|Tennessee Titans
|Chris Jones (Super Bowl)
|ILB – Tremaine Edmunds
|Buffalo Bills
|Dont & # 39; a Hightower (Injury)
|CB – Joe Haden
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Marcus Peters (Injury)
|WR – Amari Cooper
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mike Evans (Injury)
|OG – Trai Turner
|Carolina Panthers
|Brandon Brooks (Injury)
|TE – Austin Hooper
|Atlanta Falcons
|George Kittle (Super Bowl)
|ILB – Jaylon Smith
|Dallas Cowboys
|Luke Keuchly (Retirement)
|CB – Kyle Fuller
|Chicago Bears
|Jalen Ramsey (Injury)