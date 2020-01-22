Home Sports Date, time, TV channel, complete lists and replacements of NFL Pro Bowl...

Date, time, TV channel, complete lists and replacements of NFL Pro Bowl 2020 for AFC and NFC teams

There is only one real game left in the NFL season, so if you want to maximize your football intake while you can, the Pro Bowl 2020 is here for you.

The NFL changed the format four years ago, returning to a conference-based game instead of the draft of everything for everyone that took place between 2013 and 2015.

Of course, the Chiefs or the 49ers will not attend: they receive a free pass thanks to their appearances in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens had the most players selected for the event, with 13.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Pro Bowl 2020, including how to watch live on TV and stream online and a complete list of selected players for the AFC and NFC teams along with their replacements.

MORE: Here are the full results of the NFL Pro Bowl voting for 2020

What time does the Pro Bowl start in 2020?

  • Date: Sunday, January 26
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 26, with a scheduled start at 3 p.m. ET.

It's the normal Pro Bowl slot on Sunday before the Super Bowl, with no other playoff games.

What channel is the Pro Bowl on?

  • Television channel: A B C, ESPN
  • Live broadcast: WatchESPN

The Pro Bowl will air nationwide on ABC and ESPN with Joe Tessitore's "Monday Night Football,quot; team, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters and NFL arbitration analyst John Parry on the call. Each of the quarterbacks will be activated during the game and will appear on the broadcast.

Where is the Pro Bowl held?

  • Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

You can know it as the Citrus Bowl. It has hosted the Pro Bowl since 2016.

Prior to that, most of the Pro Bowls were held in Hawaii, although the event was diverted to Phoenix in 2014.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020

Select Pro Bowlers will participate in the fourth annual showdown of skills, with competitions that include precision passes, a "grill glove,quot;, the best hands and threading the needle. There are also dodgeball competitions.

Participating players include Steelers defenders, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, Saints DL Cameron Jordan, Cleveland game creators Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry and Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

2020 Pro Bowl Coaches

Ravens (AFC) and Seahawks (NFC) coaches are training this year's Pro Bowl teams, led by John Harbaugh of Baltimore and Pete Carroll of Seattle.

AFC Pro Bowl Squad

OFFENSE
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Crows
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
WR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
WR – Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
OT – Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Crows
OT – Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
OT – Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
OG – Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
OG – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
OG – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
C – Maurkice Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Crows
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
RB – Mark Ingram, Baltimore Crows
FB – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Crows
DEFENDING
DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
DE – Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
DE – Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DT – Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
OLB – Von Miller, Denver Broncos
OLB – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
ILB – Dont & # 39; a Hightower, New England Patriots
CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
CB – White Tre & # 39; Davious, Buffalo Bills
CB – Marcus Peters, Baltimore Crows
CB – Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Crows
FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
FS – Earl Thomas, Baltimore Crows
SS – Jamal Adams, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Crows
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
Morgan Cox, Baltimore Crows
Return Specialist – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Team – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Bold: Starter

Italic: the player was selected but will not participate (see below)

NFC Pro Bowl List

OFFENSE
QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
QB – Drew Brees, Saints of New Orleans
QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
WR – Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
WR – Michael Thomas, Saints of New Orleans
WR – Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR – Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
OT – Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
OT – Terron Armstead, Saints of New Orleans
OG – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
OG – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles
OG – Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
TE – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
RB – Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
FB – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
DEFENDING
DE – Cameron Jordan, Saints of New Orleans
DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
DT – Grady Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
ILB – Luke Keuchly, Carolina Panthers
CB – Marshon Lattimore, Saints of New Orleans
CB – Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
CB – Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
FS – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
FS – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
SS – Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Wil Lutz, Saints of New Orleans
P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins
LS – Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
Return Specialist – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
Special Team – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Bold: Starter

Italic: the player was selected but will not participate (see below)

Pro Bowl replacement players

Position – Player Equipment Substitution
QB – Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl)
WR – Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos DeAndre Hopkins (Injury)
WR – D.J. Chark Jacksonville Jaguars Tyreek Hill (Super Bowl)
OT – Orlando Brown Baltimore crows Trent Brown (Injury)
OG – Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns David DeCastro (Injury)
C – Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts Maurkice Pouncey (Injury)
TE – Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts Travis Kelce (Super Bowl)
DE – Melvin Ingram Los Angeles Chargers Joey Bosa
DE – Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars Frank Clark (Super Bowl)
DT – Jurrell Casey Tennessee Titans Chris Jones (Super Bowl)
ILB – Tremaine Edmunds Buffalo Bills Dont & # 39; a Hightower (Injury)
CB – Joe Haden Pittsburgh Steelers Marcus Peters (Injury)
WR – Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys Mike Evans (Injury)
OG – Trai Turner Carolina Panthers Brandon Brooks (Injury)
TE – Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons George Kittle (Super Bowl)
ILB – Jaylon Smith Dallas Cowboys Luke Keuchly (Retirement)
CB – Kyle Fuller Chicago Bears Jalen Ramsey (Injury)

