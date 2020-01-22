Cuba Gooding Junior reprimanded by a judge for being 30 minutes late to court

Cuba Gooding Junior was reprimanded by the judge in a court appearance in Manhattan on Wednesday for being late, a new Page Six report revealed. The actor appeared before the judge to finalize a trial date for having groped a woman in a bar last year.

However, before the case began, Judge Curtis Farber called the A few good men actor for being more than 30 minutes late. 52 years old Jerry Maguire The star appeared in court at 10:02 am in a black suit, in addition to a red scarf and black tie.

According to reports, the judge told him that he was supposed to start at 9:30 a.m. His lawyer and Cuba apologized, explaining that they were stuck in traffic. The judge ordered them to leave much earlier next time.

As previously reported, Gooding faces several very serious charges, including sexual abuse, as well as force contact related to an incident at a rooftop bar in June last year. The woman accused Cuba of touching her chest in the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge.

If Cuba is convicted of crimes, he could serve one year in prison. Farber ruled that the case will begin on April 21, just a few months away. As the followers of the case know, Cuba has been accused of various levels of inappropriate sexual behavior of at least 21 other women.

Reportedly, much of Cuba's behavior has been in popular nightlife places. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that two of the alleged victims can testify about the actor's behavior, a measure that is intended to illustrate Gooding Junor's inappropriate behavior patterns.

In addition, the actor was accused by a woman of pinching her buttocks at the Tao Downtown nightclub. He also tried to kiss another woman at the access point of the Upper East Side, LAVO. So far, Cuba has been charged in three cases.

Coincidentally, Cuba's Gooding Junior trial is arriving at the same time as Harvey Weinstein's trial, who has been accused of using his position in Hollywood to sexually abuse women for decades.



