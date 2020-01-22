Cuba Gooding Jr. must return to court in April for groping trial

%MINIFYHTML4d4b8e9f2ebe3c896af9eccac9d1931911% %MINIFYHTML4d4b8e9f2ebe3c896af9eccac9d1931912%

The trial will begin on April 21 after the lawyers representing the actor of & # 39; Jerry Maguire & # 39; They requested additional time to examine the evidence gathered against them.

Cuba Gooding Jr. will be tried for groping charges this spring of 2020.

The "Jerry Maguire"The star faces minor charges for contact with force and sexual abuse in relation to informed meetings with three women in New York City in 2018 and 2019, accusations she has denied.

Prosecutors had been trying to judge the case sooner rather than later, but the start date of April 21 was set on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after Gooding, Jr.'s lawyers requested additional time to examine the evidence collected. Against your client.

During the pretrial process, Judge Curtis Farber also ruled that prosecutors can only present two of the other alleged victims of Gooding, Jr., who have not filed charges against the defendant, as witnesses in their effort to establish a pattern of sexual abuse

They had previously submitted documents detailing the claims of 19 women who were reportedly victims of 52-year-old misconduct in incidents dating back to the early 2000s.

If convicted, Gooding, Jr. faces up to a year behind bars.

Wednesday's hearing had a difficult start for the conflicting actor after he and his lawyers arrived more than 30 minutes late at the Manhattan hearing due to traffic. Gooding, Jr. and his team were punished by Judge Farber, who demanded that they "leave early next time" to avoid such a delay, according to the New York Post.