Courteney Cox thinks that Jennifer Aniston's and Brad Pitt's meeting was "beautiful," but not for the same reason as everyone else!

Eagle-eyed fans didn't miss the fact that Courteney Cox liked several posts about her close friend Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt's meeting in the SAG Awards backstage. His sweet interaction really drove everyone crazy, but why does Courteney think it was so "beautiful,quot; about the viral moment?

A source says he knows exactly what made her so excited about it!

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Courteney is delighted to see Jen and Brad on good terms. But more than that, she loves to see her best friend so happy. Jen is having a moment and it's natural that Courteney is cheering her on. "

However, it turns out that while many fans who still send Brad and Jen became more hopeful than ever that they would be together again watching their interaction at the event, the same cannot be said of Cox.

The actress was excited about it for a different reason!

The source explained that "it's not about romance, it doesn't have to be about that to be meaningful." This is about a true friendship. Courteney thinks it's something beautiful that they can still see and appreciate the good of others. "

In fact, it is difficult for the former to be so friendly to each other, especially in their situation and so publicly.

Not to mention that the two actors have a good story together and things between them did not end exactly on a positive note when they separated in 2005 and Brad immediately had a public relationship with Angelina Jolie.

A year after his divorce, Jen hit Brad during an interview at Vanity Fair saying he "lacks a sensitivity chip."

But a decade and a half later and they have obviously come a long way!

Rte Courteney and Jen are best friends and love to look happy. Both have gone through all this in regards to relationships and trust each other all the time. The court knows how important Brad was to Jen, "the source said.



