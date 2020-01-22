Counting on – John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share the first photo at home of their newborn daughter

Counting on Stars John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are settling in their new life as parents after bringing home their newborn daughter, Grace. The couple shared the first photo at their two-week-old son's home on Instagram, and they also talked with We weekly on how they have changed their lives.

"We are installing in our new life routine, which has included some long nights, since Gracie is still trying to discover the difference between day and night," said the couple.

They added that both the mother and the baby are fine and that they are "very much in love,quot; with their daughter. John David and Abbie Grace explained that it has been nice to receive good advice and help from their families, and they are grateful for the support that their loved ones have given them during this "wonderful phase,quot; of their lives.

Burnet gave birth to Grace on January 7 at 3:21 in the morning. She weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., And was 20.75 inches long. At that time, the couple said their lives had changed forever after the arrival of their baby. John David and Abbie Grace said their daughter is a beautiful gift from God, and they are blessed that the Lord has given it to her.

John David and Abbie Grace admitted that it was surreal to know that they really are parents, but they are excited to embark on a new great adventure together.

Grace's birth came after a difficult pregnancy that found Burnett in the hospital on multiple occasions. Duggar revealed in October that his wife suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is an extreme morning sickness.

Duggar said he hit his wife hard, and she was "probably depressed for seven weeks." In addition to multiple visits to the emergency room for dehydration, Burnett also entered the hospital a couple of times. The 30-year-old said that his wife could not eat or drink anything, and that she was also undergoing intravenous treatment in the hospital and at home.

"So it was a pretty scary moment," Duggar said.

All of that is behind them now, and John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are delighted that their daughter is finally here.

New episodes of Counting on Will return to TLC later this year.



