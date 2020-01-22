Coronavirus: everything you need to know about symptoms, vaccines, risks | News

At least 17 people died from a new coronavirus in China after an outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, and more than 500 cases have been reported worldwide.

Most cases are in China, where the infection has spread faster in recent days.

Fears about the spread of the virus increase as hundreds of millions travel for the Lunar New Year celebrations, which begin on Friday.

Plus:

Here is what you need to know:

What is it coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases, such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

These viruses are transmitted between animals and people. It is believed that SARS, for example, was transmitted from civet cats to humans while MERS traveled from a type of camel to humans.

Several known coronaviruses circulate in animals that have not yet infected humans.

A new coronavirus, identified by the Chinese authorities on January 7 and named as 2019-nCoV, is a new strain that had not previously been identified in humans.

Little is known about the new coronavirus strain, although transmission from person to person has been confirmed.

What are the symptoms?

According to WHO, Signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

How deadly is it?

Some experts say it may not be as deadly as other types of coronaviruses such as SARS, which killed almost 800 people worldwide during an outbreak in 2002-03 that also originated in China.

Where have the cases been reported?

Mainly in China.

Chinese authorities said at least 17 people died, all in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. That's also where most of the reported cases are, at least 444.

Beyond China, the United States reported a case, Thailand reported four cases and South Korea one. Japan has also confirmed a case.

All those cases involved people who had come or had been in Wuhan recently.

What is being done to prevent it from spreading?

There is no vaccine for the new virus.

On Thursday, Chinese authorities will suspend flights and trains outside of Wuhan, and say residents should not leave without a special reason, state media said.

The measure, effective at 10 a.m. (02:00 GMT), is intended to "resolutely contain the momentum of the spread of the epidemic,quot; and protect lives, said the city's special command center against the virus, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese authorities have intensified monitoring and disinfection efforts before the Lunar New Year recess that formally begins on January 24, when many of the country's 1.4 billion people will travel nationally and abroad.

They have also advised people not to travel to Wuhan and also asked Wuhan residents to stay in the city.

The airport authorities in the USA. The US, as well as in many Asian countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea, intensified Wuhan's passenger inspection.

In Europe, the United Kingdom and Italy have said they will introduce better supervision of flights from Wuhan, while Romania and Russia are also strengthening controls.

Where did the virus originate?

Chinese health authorities are still trying to determine the origin of the virus, which they say came from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was illegally traded. WHO also says that an animal source seems to be the main source of the outbreak.

There is evidence of respiratory transmission of the virus from patient to patient, and Chinese authorities have also said that 15 medical personnel in the country have been infected, which they say indicates gaps in treatment methods.

Experts are particularly concerned when health workers are affected by outbreaks of new viruses, because it may suggest that the disease is becoming more transmissible and because the spread in hospitals can often amplify the epidemic.

Whats Next?

On Thursday, WHO is expected to announce its decision on whether to declare a global public health emergency in relation to the new coronavirus.