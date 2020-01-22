Coronavirus, Davos, Impeachment: Your Wednesday Briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering China's handling of a deadly outbreak, speculation about The next movements of Vladimir Putin and an Armenian outpost that tracks cosmic weather.
China's leader under pressure while spreading a deadly virus
World Health Organization experts will meet today to determine if an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus that radiates from the Chinese city of Wuhan is an international health emergency. This is what we know.
In a vivid report from Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, our correspondent describes how nervous residents are buying facial masks and flooding hospitals to report fevers and coughs. It also explains why President Xi Jinping, eager to expand China's global influence, is under pressure to demonstrate that the world's most populous nation can responsibly handle a public health crisis.
Details: The outbreak already killed at least nine and infected more than 400 people in China, and spread to at least five other countries, including the United States. It is believed that the virus originated with animals, but now it is spreading from person to person.
Whats Next: The concern is that the outbreak will spread further in Asia, as many people travel there during the Lunar New Year holiday week that begins on Friday and possibly become a pandemic.
Background: China withheld information during an outbreak in 2002-2003 from another coronavirus, the SARS, which killed more than 800 people. Mr. Xi's authoritarian government has promised to do better this time, but he is already controlling the virus narrative by censoring news articles and social media posts.
Go deeper: Our graphics editor mapped where cases have been reported so far. Others probably have not been reported.
Climate change tops the agenda in Davos
When President Trump entered the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday, he implicitly criticized Greta Thunberg and other climate change activists, saying they were selling fatality warnings at a time of Economic prosperity for Americans.
But global warming and sustainability were the main themes of the meeting, and Thunberg, 17, refused to share Trump's optimism. In his own speech, he warned the Davos elite that inaction to climate change was "fueling the flames per hour," and implored them to stop investing in fossil fuels immediately.
Quotable: "From a sustainability perspective, the right, the left and the center have failed," Thunberg said. "No political ideology or economic structure has been able to cope with the climatic and environmental emergency."
Related: Our correspondent analyzed in depth how climate change contributed to the devastating fires that have so far burned more than 16 million acres in Australia.
If you missed it yesterday: Federal funding to combat natural disasters in the United States is complicated by conservative states that minimize or completely avoid mentioning climate change in their applications.
Trial starts by political trial with partisan confrontation
Democrats can begin their oral arguments as soon as today at the political trial of President Trump, who is expected to return to Washington from Davos hours later.
the The trial began Tuesday with partisan fights over its basic rules, and Republicans blocked the efforts of Democrats to cite witnesses and documents related to Ukraine. Here are the highlights.
Whats Next: The White House had wanted to quickly dispense with the initial arguments so that the Trump team could complete their defense before the weekend. But the moderate Republicans insisted on a change of rules that would grant each side 24 hours for three days, not two, as the Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had proposed to present his case.
Related: Trump's trial is the second of the media era, but the media cannot bring cameras to the camera to record it. That means that cameras and microphones controlled by Senate staff members will dictate what the public sees and hears.
Putin keeps guessing the Kremlinologists
Russian conversation classes are busy analyzing the surprising constitutional changes that President Vladimir Putin announced last week, changes that could create new avenues for him to govern the country for the rest of his life.
Or maybe not. In social networks, Our correspondent writes from Moscow, Russian political analysts "have presented so many different theories that paint an image of a nation in collective confusion."
Case in point: Mr. Putin's announcement prompted a series of high-level resignations and unexpected appointments. However, the new cabinet, announced on Tuesday, includes the most prominent members of the last.
Background: Many analysts initially thought that constitutional changes were meant to allow Putin, 67, to assume a powerful role when his second presidential term expires in 2024. Now they are not so sure.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Pennies from heaven
Scientists see giant particle accelerators, in which protons collide at amazingly high speeds, as an essential technology to unlock the secrets of the cosmos.
But think of the Aragats Cosmic Ray Research Station, above, a research station on top of a mountain in Armenia that tracks the exploding stars and the cosmic climate they produce.
The station, established by the Soviet Union in 1943, gradually lost influence as particle accelerators and other technologies became operational. But your staff members are still producing documents, Our scientific journalist writes, and his buildings and instruments have resisted "like ghost ships in the cosmic rain."
This is what else is happening.
Remembering Auschwitz: Dozens of world leaders are expected to denounce anti-Semitism at an event in the Holy City of Jerusalem today for the imminent 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous extermination camp in Poland. A philosophy professor extracted lessons from the Holocaust in one piece for our Opinion section.
Repression of terrorism: Britain said on Tuesday that it would introduce stricter laws that will involve longer prison sentences and will end early release for people convicted of terrorist offenses.
Real abroad: It is said that Prince Harry arrived in Canada on Tuesday, where he joined his wife and 8-month-old son, Archie. But almost nothing is known about their plans to live part-time in the country.
Deepwater Discovery: The scientists threw crocodile bodies in the Gulf of Mexico to investigate which scavengers might be lurking in the background. They were surprised by what they found.
Snapshot: Above, Lebanese protesters face the police this morning, a day later The government announced a new cabinet. The country has been involved in a debt crisis and protests over corruption and mismanagement.
I leave: Our collection of 21 first-person narratives discusses quitting all kinds of things, including jobs, sex, a famous band, and even the task of writing about quitting smoking.
What we are reading: This article in The New Yorker. Brent Staples, a Pulitzer Prize-winning member of the Times editorial board, calls it "a vivid new story,quot; of "how slave rebellions (not white abolitionists) defeated slavery in hell that was the Caribbean."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: If you are looking for homemade food, prepare a batch of Meatball soup, a Mexican meatball soup.
Watch: Welsh actor Michael Sheen talked about his interpretation of a serial killer father in the show "Prodigal Son,quot; and how he takes, and does not take, his role home.
Read: Kyle Chayka's new book, "The longing for less," explores minimalism as a manifestation of the discontent of civilization, among other things.
Smarter life: Organize your refrigerator as professionals do. Save food and time.
And now for the backstory in …
The focus of the media
One of the reasons why Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, cited in their decision to withdraw from their royal duties is the need for a more private life.
The desire is understandable. Paparazzi chase celebrities of all kinds, and the prince's mother, Diana, died in Paris while her car drove away from photographers.
Fifty-one years ago, another British bully took a very different approach.
John Lennon had become a world star when the Beatles reached extravagant popularity levels, but in 1969, the band was inexorably breaking. The other Beatles' lack of enthusiasm for Mr. Lennon's devotion to the conceptual artist Yoko Ono added to the tension and further aroused public appetite for gossip details.
After the two married in March of that year, in a ceremony organized in a hurry in Gibraltar, they knew there was no way to avoid being attacked by reporters and photographers.
So they invited them in. They settled for days in a hotel in Amsterdam, with 9 a.m. business hours. at 9 p.m., and then they did the same in Montreal, using the "bed-ins,quot; to promote world peace.
