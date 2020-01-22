Coronavirus, Davos, Impeachment: Your Wednesday Briefing

In a vivid report from Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, our correspondent describes how nervous residents are buying facial masks and flooding hospitals to report fevers and coughs. It also explains why President Xi Jinping, eager to expand China's global influence, is under pressure to demonstrate that the world's most populous nation can responsibly handle a public health crisis.

Details: The outbreak already killed at least nine and infected more than 400 people in China, and spread to at least five other countries, including the United States. It is believed that the virus originated with animals, but now it is spreading from person to person.

Whats Next: The concern is that the outbreak will spread further in Asia, as many people travel there during the Lunar New Year holiday week that begins on Friday and possibly become a pandemic.

Background: China withheld information during an outbreak in 2002-2003 from another coronavirus, the SARS, which killed more than 800 people. Mr. Xi's authoritarian government has promised to do better this time, but he is already controlling the virus narrative by censoring news articles and social media posts.

Go deeper: Our graphics editor mapped where cases have been reported so far. Others probably have not been reported.