Conor McGregor calls Donald Trump & # 39; phenomenal president & # 39;

MMA fighter Conor McGregor surprised many of his fans after he jumped on Twitter to praise President Donald Trump and called him a "phenomenal president."

On Monday, Trump posted another Tweet not quite real:

"It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I assumed the position. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in the history of our country. better numbers of poverty, youth and employment, never. Great! "

Unemployment figures began to fall while Obama was still in office, but Trump would never give Obama credit for anything … but he will share some of his glory for the votes.

McGregor then responded to the tweet:

"Phenomenal President. Possibly the United States 🐐. Undoubtedly, one of them anyway, since he sits on the shoulders of many incredible giants who came before him. There are no easy feet. The first stages of the mandate too. Incredible. Congratulations and happy Martin Luther King Jr. day ", to the horror of his followers.

Here are some reactions to the tweet: