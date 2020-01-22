Conor McGregor calls Donald Trump & # 39; phenomenal president & # 39;

MMA fighter Conor McGregor surprised many of his fans after he jumped on Twitter to praise President Donald Trump and called him a "phenomenal president."

On Monday, Trump posted another Tweet not quite real:

"It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I assumed the position. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in the history of our country. better numbers of poverty, youth and employment, never. Great! "

