Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will star in the biographical film of Noti Binodini

It seems that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is about to give the green light to his next project. I could star in the next Pradeep Sarkar movie, which is based on the life of the courtesan turned actor, Binodini Das. The film will be a biographical film about Binodini, also known as Noti Binodini. His life is a perfect page change and something that the public would love to see on the big screen. The director, who made films like Mardaani and Parineeta, was eager to show the life of a courtesan and her trip on the big screen. Today talking to a newspaper, this is what Pradeep Sarkar said about Aishwarya making the biopic: "Aishwarya was always in my mind for the biopic. I approached her a few months ago. In the first narration itself, she He liked the story and said "yes,quot; to the project. "

Binodini was also one of the first actresses, who aspired to become a producer in the 19th century. By shedding more light on the life of the actress, Pradeep Sarkar said: "What she had to do to achieve her goal is an interesting story. She faced many ups and downs. People, who were close to her, took her for a walk. Usne bohot saare dhokhe khaaye hain. It's a wonderful story and I hope things fit together. " Cross our fingers!