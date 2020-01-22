Common and Tiffany Haddish make it official: they are a couple!

Actress Tiffany Haddish finally got a man, and he is handsome and successful.

MTO News can confirm that Tiffany and rapper / actor Common are a couple. The couple made it official last night when they went out on the red carpet together. It was the informal "departure,quot; of their relationship.

Here are the couple on the red carpet last night at the "Volta,quot; premiere of Cirque Du Soleil

As people know, Tiffany and Common have been friends during the year s, but they only began to look romantic during the last months.

One of Tiffany's friends told MTO News: "(Their relationship) was a gradual progression from friends to lovers. It was very natural and beautiful."

We are here for Tiffany and Common. They don't look great as a couple!