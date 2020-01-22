Home Entertainment Common and Tiffany Haddish make it official: they are a couple!

Common and Tiffany Haddish make it official: they are a couple!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Actress Tiffany Haddish finally got a man, and he is handsome and successful.

MTO News can confirm that Tiffany and rapper / actor Common are a couple. The couple made it official last night when they went out on the red carpet together. It was the informal "departure,quot; of their relationship.

Here are the couple on the red carpet last night at the "Volta,quot; premiere of Cirque Du Soleil

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©