Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Boston Bruins look for Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers as the main objective

Chris Kreider is one of the main names that float on the NHL before the commercial deadline next month, and for good reason. He is an effective goal scorer, perhaps playing the best hockey of his career (17 goals, 15 assists in 48 games); His contract lasts until the 2020-21 season with a salary cap of $ 4,625 million for the team.

Many teams that hope to compete this spring and next season will surely check the availability of Kreider over the next month, but the Boston Bruins see it as their main commercial goal over the next month. Joe Haggerty, of NBC Sports Boston, cited anonymous sources of hockey in his report, which also noted that it is still possible for New York to retain Kreider for the rest of the season.

The Rangers (23-21-4, 50 points) are 10 points from the Eastern Conference until Tuesday's standings, and it is unlikely that they will reach the playoffs, but general manager Jeff Gorton is still evaluating his list. As Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said Wednesday, the Rangers have consecutive games with the worst Detroit Red Wings of the NHL after the All-Star break. A sudden increase in early February could persuade Gorton to hold on to Kreider, even if he heads the TSN "Trade Bait,quot; board.

However, let's say Gorton decides he is willing to move Kreider; What are the chances of landing in Boston?

The Bruins apparently need help in the wing every season; They have been linked to Kreider before. Symbolically it helps that he grew up in Boxford, Massachusetts, and played at Boston College; The team already has some Boston area natives on the list. The Bruins have long had a superior line of elite players in Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. It is in the second-line wing positions that the club has constantly sought help in recent years, and that is where Kreider could fit perfectly.

Kreider has an 11-team non-exchange clause in his contract, but the state of Boston as a clear Stanley Cup contender should make it not a problem. Sweeney has the first round draft pick that the Rangers reportedly want as a starting point for an agreement with Kreider; It has younger extremes, like Anders Bjork, which could become the role that Kreider could also leave in Manhattan.

Boston is right in front of the salary cap ($ 566,824 in space on January 22) that could make the exchange difficult, but it hasn't stopped Sweeney and Gorton from negotiating earlier: Boston acquired Rick Nash from the Rangers in a 2018 exchange date deal limit in exchange for a package that includes three players, two draft picks and the salary withheld in the Matt Beleskey contract for everything to work.

The commercial deadline for the NHL is February 24.